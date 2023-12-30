Speech | If there are intelligent beings in space, their concept of right and wrong is probably the same as ours, claims Vesa Nissinen

Space dwellers may have the same type of sense of right and wrong as us Earthlings, and this paves the way for cooperation should we happen to encounter them. This is what the first non-fiction author and doctor of theology claims Vesa Nissinen.

It smells high-flying, but let's listen to the arguments. Nissinen sees it as if our new acquaintance is capable of interstellar travel, then he is a product of a highly developed civilization.

And in Nissinen's opinion, it is not possible to create such a society without moral rules, which are familiar even to us who tread the Earth.

“A long-term civilization must solve the issues of peaceful coexistence among themselves. They must have understood that the well-being of their fellow species must be taken into account in order to preserve civilization,” Nissinen says in a telephone interview from his home in Ulvila.

So you would have to get along with your neighbor, whether you were on Earth, Mars or wherever.

Vesa Nissinen clarifies that it is of course a hypothesis or speculation, i.e. “a tentative thought”.

“Could an equal moral principle prevail among intellectual species, in which we consider the well-being of fellow species through empathy and identification?”

We have no observations of extraterrestrial life, even though space signals have been listened to for decades.

However, many researchers are of the opinion that within 20 years, signs of microbial-level life may be found in our solar system.

According to Vesa Nissinen, "intellectual civilization protects itself in the spirit of cooperation and empathy", and this also applies to possible inhabitants of other planets.

From distant corners, ever-increasing information can be obtained, for example, with the James Webb space telescope, which analyzes the gas atmospheres of the planets. One might find features in them that would then be difficult to explain without past and still existing life forms.

Astronomers have already discovered Earth-like exoplanets.

“ Nissinen criticizes the formula of science fiction about aliens as brutes who try to destroy humanity.

Vesa Nissinen looking into space with the eyes of a humanist. He is a doctor of theology and a recent first-time non-fiction writer. His nonfiction book, which was published in the fall In search of cosmic contact (Otava) he adapted from his dissertation on the philosophy of religion.

Nissinen recognizes himself as an optimist to some extent. He criticized the formula of science fiction about aliens as brutes trying to destroy humanity. They just reflect people's fear of the unknown, Nissinen says.

“It's very understandable,” he adds.

He thinks that an intelligent species learns a peaceful coexistence just to get the necessary materials. If the beings in space need water and metals like humans, they too have to decide which puddle and pit belong to whom. You have to draw boundaries and respect them.

“Intelligent civilization protects itself in the spirit of cooperation and empathy,” Nissinen says.

As an alternative to coexistence, Nissinen considers the egoistic war of all against all. He finds it hard to see that such a species would be able to build a sustainable civilization and advanced equipment.

In his book NissiNen presents as a “bold hypothesis” that extraterrestrial intelligent beings also know the golden rule of ethics.

That is, the one that reads: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

According to Nissinen, the rule here on Earth is known in almost every culture. In religious writings, the rule appears among Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists, and Hindus.

“It is somehow written into the basic settings of being a human being,” Nissinen concludes.

Yes, human yes, but the creatures that may live in space are not necessarily human-like.

Nissinen answers that, according to current knowledge, the laws of physics and the elements are the same throughout the universe. We don't know what kind of intellectual beings nature has produced elsewhere, but we can at least assume that they resemble the human species in some respects, for example in their mental qualities.

“I could think that benevolence would be a general principle everywhere.”

Then there is of course, the sad part is that at least we, the representatives of the intelligent species on Earth, are rapidly destroying our living conditions on our home planet.

In this sense too, the smart heads of space could be like humans, Nissinen says.

“It is probably the case that an eco-catastrophe is ahead for every species that greedily wastes the resources of its planet.”

This way we get to a slightly more pessimistic reflection.

If a cosmic encounter were to happen in such a way that an alien spaceship would land in our chamber from the stratosphere, it might trample a group of people looking for a new county to replace the one they ruined.

That's what humanity already does in a way. There is another race to the Moon, which will then be used as a springboard to Mars.

Vesa Nissinen thinks that if an alien is able to travel through outer space to Earth, it would probably have already solved the problems related to the load on its own planet – and would not need a new living space.

But if they did happen to need it, the Earth's inhabitants might be like a swarm of beetles to them, which we humans have sadly smothered on the way to new apartment blocks.

The golden rule of ethics would fly out the ufo window if we were simply viewed as inferior bugs.

“That's the boring option,” Nissinen says.