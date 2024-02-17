Speech | Finland has forgotten that it used almost the same rhetoric in the war as Russia now, says Jouni Tilli

During the Continuation War, the Finnish clergy used rhetoric very similar to what the Russian Orthodox Church is now being accused of, says Jouni Tilli, who wrote a dissertation on the subject. Helsingin Sanomat's Speech series presents interesting conversation openings.

Finland has forgotten his own religious war propaganda.

That's what he says Jouni Tilli, who has argued about the war rhetoric used by the Finnish clergy. The research published in 2012 was awarded as the best doctoral thesis of the University of Jyväskylä. An information book published based on it Finland's holy war: Priests as heralds of continued war (Athens, 2014) was awarded Christian Book of the Year in the year it was published.