Speech | Criticizing Mäntyniemi's million-dollar renovation is elite hatred, says architect Pirjo Sanaksenaho

Pirjo Sanaksenaho, head of the Department of Architecture at Aalto University, considers the ongoing discussion about the Mäntyniemi million-dollar renovation to be partly classless. Helsingin Sanomat's Speech series presents interesting discussion openings.

“It it's absolutely disgusting!”

This is what the director of the Department of Architecture at Aalto University says Pirjo Sanaksenahowhen asking him for a comment on the public section article published in Helsingin Sanomat.

In writing from Tampere Sari Ahola keep the architect couple Rail and Reima Pietilän buildings as an example of bad design. In the most revealing part of the article, Ahola presents the demolition of the entire Mäntyniemi.