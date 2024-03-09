Sunday, March 10, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Speech | Criticizing Mäntyniemi's million-dollar renovation is elite hatred, says architect Pirjo Sanaksenaho

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 9, 2024
in World Europe
0
Speech | Criticizing Mäntyniemi's million-dollar renovation is elite hatred, says architect Pirjo Sanaksenaho

Pirjo Sanaksenaho photographed near his home in Punavuori. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

Pirjo Sanaksenaho, head of the Department of Architecture at Aalto University, considers the ongoing discussion about the Mäntyniemi million-dollar renovation to be partly classless. Helsingin Sanomat's Speech series presents interesting discussion openings.

“It it's absolutely disgusting!”

This is what the director of the Department of Architecture at Aalto University says Pirjo Sanaksenahowhen asking him for a comment on the public section article published in Helsingin Sanomat.

In writing from Tampere Sari Ahola keep the architect couple Rail and Reima Pietilän buildings as an example of bad design. In the most revealing part of the article, Ahola presents the demolition of the entire Mäntyniemi.

#Speech #Criticizing #Mäntyniemi39s #milliondollar #renovation #elite #hatred #architect #Pirjo #Sanaksenaho

See also  Drugs | Fentanyl sows fear in the world - These factors protect Finland, the police say
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Joint efforts to secure flood channels and avoid traffic jams

Joint efforts to secure flood channels and avoid traffic jams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result