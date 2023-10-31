Luciana Fuster she was crowned the new miss Grand International 2023; However, it is not the first time that a compatriot has established herself as the winner. Maria Jose LoraShe previously participated in this contest, in which she triumphed over the other candidates. Now the name of this former Miss Grand has gone viral on social networks, since users noticed that the emotional speech she gave to say goodbye to her reign in 2018 was the only one that caused the president of this beauty pageant to cry. Mr. Nawat.

How was María José Lora’s farewell speech as Miss Grand International 2017?

Maria Jose Loraraised the name of Peru after being crowned the miss Grand International in 2017. After completing her reign, the former beauty queen born in Trujillo attended a ceremony in which she gave a moving speech and communicated in three languages: English, Spanish and Italian.

The sincerity and emotionality with which he gave these words that day caused Mr. Nawat, president of the Miss Grand Internationalshed some tears when going on stage to say goodbye to her.

It should be noted that social media users noticed a curious detail. The founder of this contest only broke down with the speech of our compatriot Maria Jose Lora and not with those given by the other former beauty queens, who ended their stage in different years.

What does María José Lora, Miss Grand International 2017, do currently?

María José Lora, miss Grand International 2017, Currently she is not exclusively dedicated to modeling, since she is focused on her work as real estate agent in USA. According to her Instagram account, the former beauty queen works in real estate with The Sunny Narang Group, in Los Angeles.

The former model from Trujillo has studies in Business Administration at Irvine Valley College. On the other hand, the popular ‘Majo’ is married and has a child.

María José Lora works in the United States. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/María José Lora

