Goodnight,

I am writing to you on this Christmas Eve when we are living truly exceptional circumstances due to the pandemic.

A lot of families you have not been able to meet tonight as you had planned for sanitary measures; and in thousands of homes there is a void impossible to fill due to the death of your loved ones, whom I now want to remember with emotion and with all respect. A memory that fills our hearts with very deep feelings. And also, at this time, many citizens fight against the disease or its consequences at home, in hospitals or in residences. I send you all especially today my greatest encouragement and affection.

Difficulties

2020 has been a very tough and difficult year. The virus has entered our lives bringing suffering, sadness or fear; it has altered our way of living and working, and has seriously affected our economy, even paralyzing or destroying many

Business.

Many citizens and families you live the anguish of unemployment or precariousness; the anguish of barely meeting basic needs; or do you feel the sadness of having to abandon a business to which you have dedicated your life. For all this it is logical and understandable that discouragement or distrust are very present in so many homes.

And yet the answer to a crisis as serious as the one we are experiencing cannot come from the hand of more discouragement or more mistrust. The situation is dire. But even so, we have to face the future with determination and confidence in ourselves, in what we are capable of doing together, with courage and hope; with confidence in our country and in our model of democratic coexistence.

We have reasons for this; because throughout the last decades, faced with serious difficulties, we have always been able to overcome them. And this situation that we are experiencing is not going to be different from the others; why neither the virus nor the economic crisis are going to break us.

Regarding the health situation, it is clear that overcoming this disease will come thanks to science and research. The new treatments against the virus and the development of vaccines that are underway already offer us great hope. But meanwhile, we have a lot to do.

Individual responsibility remains essential and is an effective instrument fighting the virus. This is why it is so important stay forewarned and not lower our guard.

To the toilets We thank you once again for your enormous effort, his extraordinary professionalism and his great humanity with the sick. They faced the first attacks of the virus in extreme situations and also overflow in some of our hospitals. Today they continue to face this fight with a great emotional and physical burden on their shoulders. We ask you to keep all the courage and all the strength and that they continue to take care of our health.

Economic recovery

The other big problem and challenge it’s the economic crisis and avoid, above all, that it leads to a social crisis. Each person matters a lot. Therefore, individuals and families must be our primary concern. Especially our young people; their unemployment level is extremely high, and they cannot be the losers of this situation. Our youth deserve to have the most appropriate training, to grow personally and professionally, and to be able to carry out their projects. Spain cannot afford a lost generation.

Protect the most vulnerable and fighting the inequalities that the pandemic has created or exacerbated is a question of dignity among those of us who form the same political community. But it will also be essential to recover our economy.

And for this it is decisive strengthen the business and productive, industrial and service fabric. The recognition and support of our companies, the protection of our freelancers and merchants, so hit these months, it will be essential to create employment, that

employment that our country so badly needs. We therefore need consolidate the foundations that give us a clear horizon of momentum, stability and confidence economic, encouraging investment and job creation.

Everyone’s effort

The The health, economic and social challenges that we face are therefore great… Huge, but not insurmountable. Overcoming them constitutes a great national objective that must unite us all; that, as citizens, commits us and obliges us all; with

ourselves, with others and with our country.

And it requires a great collective effort, a great effort in which each one continues to give the best of himself according to his responsibilities and to the best of your abilities.

For that great national effort we have the most important thing first: with the people; with the example of thousands of citizens who have put their work at the service of others, who have lived these last months with self-denial, commitment and great generosity. People who stimulate our spirit of improvement and of which we should be justly proud.

All that we have personally checked the Queen and I during this time. In the field and in the sea; in towns and cities; in the markets, in the factories we have seen the courage and the nerve of this country. We have felt the pulse of our society which, despite everything, has kept Spain on its feet.

Citizen union

We both have in our memory the living image of those thousands of citizens who represent a society that she has felt more united than ever in her struggle and resistance in the face of such an adverse situation; a society that has solidarity and effective organizations so that no one feels alone or helpless; a society that has endured these hard months with integrity, responsibility and serenity.

We therefore have a strong society and also with a solid state. During all this time, both public and basic services, as well as companies in essential sectors have performed well, trying to put all the means at your fingertips. The pandemic has revealed aspects that need to be improved and reinforced, but also shows us our strengths as an advanced state. We have verified this, for example, with the efficiency and dedication of our Armed Forces, our Security Forces, Civil Protection and Emergency services, and many other public servants, who They have demonstrated their vocation of service and their full harmony with our society.

And europe it is also very important to face this crisis. We have the European Union, which has made a firm commitment to sustainability and economic recovery in the face of this pandemic. The Union offers us a historic opportunity to progress and advance; opens a new era for Spain to join in a common project to modernize our economy; adapt our production structures to the new industrial, technological and environmental revolution that we live. And to establish with ambition and cohesion our collective role as members of the EU before the world.

The role of the Constitution

And we have above all our system of democratic coexistence. At a time when the pandemic and its economic and social consequences cause so much uncertainty, our Constitution guarantees our way of understanding life, our vision of society and of the human being; of their dignity, of their rights and freedoms. A Constitution that we all have a duty to respect; and that in our days, it is the foundation of our social and political coexistence; and what represents, in our history, a success of and for democracy and freedom.

Let us not forget that the advances and progress achieved in democracy are the result of the reunion and the pact between the Spanish after a long period of fighting and

divisions. They are the result of wanting to look to the future together, united in democratic values; united in an always inclusive spirit, in respect for plurality and differences, and in the ability to dialogue and reach agreements. They are principles that never lose their validity over the years.

And together with our democratic principles and compliance with the laws we also need to preserve ethical values that are at the roots of our society.

Responsibility

Already in 2014, in my Proclamation before the Cortes Generales, I referred to the moral and ethical principles that citizens claim of our behaviors. Some principles that oblige us all without exceptions; and what are above any consideration, of whatever nature, even personal or family.

That is how I have always understood it, consistent with my convictions, with the way of understanding my responsibilities as Head of State and with the renewing spirit that inspires my Reign from day one.

I’ve always thought that Spain is an extraordinary country, of enormous richness and cultural diversity, built over the centuries thanks to the efforts of many generations of Spaniards, and with a great history that has been, for a time, the history

very of our world.

Get ahead

We are not a people who give up or resign in bad times. It will not be easy to overcome this situation, and in each house you know it well. But I am sure that we will succeed. With effort, union and solidarity, Spain will move forward. With everyone

and for all. And, as King, I will be with everyone and for everyone, not only because it is my duty and my conviction, but also because it is my commitment to all of you, to Spain.

It will not be difficult for the year 2021 to improve to this 2020. We are going to regain normality as much as possible in the workplace, in the classrooms, in the squares and in the neighborhoods; in shops, in markets, in bars; in cinemas, in theaters …; in everyday life that shapes the character of a society like ours.

It’s what we all want. And in the assurance that it will be so, The Queen, the Princess of Asturias, the Infanta Sofía and I sincerely thank you for all the expressions of affection and support that you have transmitted to us this year, and we wish you a Merry Christmas and all the best for 2021 especially full of hope.

Eguberri on. Bon Nadal and Boas festas.