Speech | Almost every Finn is already under the control of American technology giants, says Timo Harakka

We are under the control of the technology giants, but we don’t care, says non-fiction author and member of parliament Timo Harakka. In Helsingin Sanomat’s new Puheenvuoru series, interesting debate openings are presented.

Finns blindly trust the tech giants that rule the world.

This is what the member of parliament says Timo Magpie (sd). In his opinion, power on the internet has slipped into the hands of tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Meta and Google’s parent company Alphabet. Companies collect huge amounts of information about people and use it the way they want, but we don’t care about the situation, says Harakka.

The more we use, for example, social media to communicate with each other, the tighter we are in the grip of the technology giants.

“Companies can determine the rules within which they must act,” says Harakka.

He means that if you want to keep in touch with, for example, your family members via social media, you must agree to the terms of use. For example, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, has long stated in its terms and conditions that it wants access to the user’s phone contact information, camera, photos and location information.

When accepting the terms of use, the user messaging his relatives also commits to the technology companies collecting data about him. Profiling users and anticipating the choices they make is especially important for companies running social media services, says Harakka.

“GDPR legislation [EU:n yleisen tietosuoja-asetuksen] as a result, every single website will have a multi-page agreement, which must be accepted separately. In fact, hardly anyone reads it through.”

By consenting to data collection, people have also enabled the success of technology giants.

Why then do Finns trust technology giants?

“When we walk down the street, we don’t look over our shoulder and wonder if someone wants to rob us or approach us with bad intentions.” We have strong trust in each other and our authorities. We live in a society of trust,” says Harakka.

Magpie describes the collected data as “tradable capital”.

“It is through that data that we receive personalized advertisements. If I search for exercise bikes on Google, the sites start showing ads for sports equipment stores,” he says.

“The growing and perhaps most significant part of capitalism in its current form is therefore one that is based on capital whose ownership or management relationships are, to say the least, unclear.”

Harakka published a work on the subject at the beginning of the year Data capitalism in a world of crises (Bridge).

Magpie is worried.

In his opinion, humanity has not been able to foresee the negative effects that technological development and the concentration of power can have on technological waste.

“Back in the day, it was thought that social media would, for example, democratize discussion, help small businesses and you know what. At the time, it was not possible to foresee that social media would cause mental health problems and suicide in young people. It is a platform for bullying and persecution,” he says.

Experts have evaluated, that social media can weaken mental health because it increases comparison. Comparison can, in turn, cause feelings of inadequacy and thus depression.

Tech giants also guide the conversation international news events. In early November, Palestinian activists accused social media waste of bias in moderation. The companies have been suspected of more sensitively restricting social media content shared from the Palestinian territories and supporting the Palestinians.

Magpie sees the erosion of democracy as the most serious threat. The experts have spoken in public about the fact that people with the same thought distortion or the same bias in logical thinking may drift into their own bubble in social media.

“The main premise of democracy and coexistence, where people share a similar perception of reality, has already been compromised. It’s already a genuine threat to democracy at the moment,” Harakka assesses.

According to Magara, the situation is partly due to the breakdown of the role of traditional media. Communication has moved to social media, where algorithms bring out the most emotional conversations.

“Social media algorithms increase polarization. In the worst case, people start forming their social positions based on baseless claims,” ​​he says.

Timo Harakka considers it problematic that Finland does not have its own data strategy.

Divers governmental actors utilize artificial intelligence and social media to achieve their goals.

Magpie brings up next year’s elections. Next year, in addition to Finland, the new president will be voted on in, for example, Russia and the United States. In India, on the other hand, parliamentary elections are held.

“Next year there will be elections in which a total of about three billion people across the globe will participate. It will be interesting to see how these highly developed technologies can mess up those elections, either on purpose or unintentionally.”

Already last year the protection police (Supo) warned Finns about deep fake video forgeries. Videos mean video fakes that look real, in which a well-known person says or does things that they didn’t really do.

Artificial intelligence can produce deep fakes, for example, by learning from images or recordings how the person appearing in them might appear or speak.

For example, during the parliamentary elections in Slovakia in September in social media deep fakes spread. One of them was a fake “recording” of a conversation where a politician talked to a journalist about buying votes to win an election. However, no such discussion actually took place. Fakes spread at least on Facebook and Instagram.

Technology giants attempts have been made to bring it under control. For example, Meta has been sued for inciting violence and hate speech in Ethiopia. According to the lawsuit, the company has allowed hate speech and incitement to violence to flourish in its services. For example, attention has been paid to the situation human rights organization Amnesty.

Meta’s representatives have also been heard by the US Senate about the effects of its services on young people.

In June, the EU Parliament, on the other hand, approved its own position on how artificial intelligence should be regulated in the EU. The artificial intelligence setting itself is still a work in progress.

Harakka considers it problematic that Finland does not have its own data strategy at all.

“I have spoken loftily about the fact that more open sharing of data and the democratization of artificial intelligence are absolutely necessary. However, we cannot afford to leave artificial intelligence as the exclusive right of these large technology companies or even the richest countries in the world,” he says.

In his opinion, among EU countries, for example, France has understood the importance of data policy.

“Finland does not have this type of common strategic vision.”

So what should a data strategy aim for?

“It’s about how Finnish companies stay at the forefront of technological development and the financial success that can be achieved through it. At the same time, this is related to the strengthening of civil society”, answers Harakka.

Timo Magpie Who? Journalist-nonfiction writer, Sdp member of parliament from the constituency of Helsinki.

Served as Minister of Transport and Communications in the government of Sanna Marin (sd) 2019–2023.

Wrote several non-fiction books. Data capitalism in a world of crises (Siltala) appeared at the beginning of the year.

Correction 3.12. 9:44 a.m.: Timo Harakka is a member of parliament from the constituency of Helsinki, not from the constituency of Uusimaa, as was erroneously written earlier in the story.