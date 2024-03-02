Speech | “A very small group of wealthy people benefit from economic discipline policy, and all other people are put under discipline,” says Riina Tanskanen

“We might look at the end of capitalism already.”

“Capitalism must be reset.”

These claims have not been made by any body known for its left-wing positions, but by the world's oldest financial institution Strategist at Société Générale and a British financial magazine Financial Timeswho in 2019 made a spectacular program declaration that capitalism is broken.

The argument that capitalism is broken contains the claim that it can be fixed.

Stupid girls – an artist known for comics Riina Tanskanen and doctoral researcher Samu Kuopan informational work The great illusion of capitalism suggests that capitalism is based on unsustainable principles.

“Capitalism works exactly as it should. That's why it can't be fixed,” Tanskanen says.

Capitalism is a way of organizing the economy based on unlimited growth. One of the central theses of capitalism criticism has long been that unlimited growth is not possible on a finite earth.

In Danskanen's opinion, the billionaires who have become wealthy in the current system also know this, and have started preparing for the collapse of civilization by building apocalyptic bunkers on distant islands.

For example, the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg has built to the Hawaiian island of 250 million euros, with which he raises cattle.

“People are hugely interested in dystopia films and flicks, because they recognize something real in them,” says Tanskanen.

He wonders why we still don't have a broad societal discussion that transcends party politics about where our economic system is going.

“ Economics is usually talked about in public mainly by economists.

Danish has studied literary studies and is known for her feminist visual art. Samu Kuoppa is an activist and a doctoral researcher familiar with power relations in energy policy.

Economics is usually talked about in public mainly by economists. At the same time, talking about the economy has moved out of the scope of everyday speech and behind difficult terms.

“It feels like it's being deliberately kept out of the reach of ordinary people. After all, language is a tool for exercising power,” says Tanskanen.

Tanskanen himself wanted to understand the economy better than he Stupid girls in the course of doing it, he noticed that economic realities and related power relations were always revealed behind social grievances.

Capitalism pierces everything, Tanskanen describes. It is the way in which basic human needs, food and shelter, are organized in society. It affects thinking, how you treat other people, how you see your place and opportunities in the world.

Tanskanen and Kuoppa wanted to write a plain-language informational work on the subject, which does not require an academic degree to understand. Danskanen's illustrations combined with the thoughts of economic theorists and popular culture bring to mind a Swede By Liv Strömquist comics.

The book has been discovered especially by young people and young adults, but according to Tanskanen, feedback has come from various parts of society, from researchers in the field to people who are interested in the topic, but who have not been able to enter the financial discussions.

“People recognize inequality and see those problems in their own lives, for example in the workplace, in debt, in the state of mental health or even in the local library, but they may not be able to put the causes and consequences together”, Riina Tanskanen explains why she wanted to write about capitalism.

Economy In addition to distancing, the language also involves populist simplifying language and appeals to morality. In Tanskanen's opinion, it can be seen at the level of daily politics in Finland, especially when talking about government debt and cuts.

In these speeches, the state is like a diseased, immoral corpse that is being put in the gym, he says.

According to Danskanen, this rhetoric hides the fact that economic discipline is about class politics. In other words, it reinforces existing class relations and shifts power away from democratic decision-making.

“A very small group of wealthy people benefit from the economic discipline policy, and all other people are put under discipline. It's really not about any joint talks.”

Tanskanen justifies this by saying that in Finland during the right-wing governments of the 2010s in the light of statistics only the wealth of the richest tenth has increased, the others have stagnated or decreased. According to Statistics Finland, for example, during Sipilä's government (2015–2019), income differences increased and wealth was concentrated in the richest tenth.

According to Danskanen, financial discipline drives individuals into more debt and weakens their position on the labor market. Cuts in public services transfer the care burden to households, which in turn has a negative effect on women's employment.

In Danskanen's opinion, this means a deepening of inequality, nausea, substance abuse problems and an increase in crime, which increases not only human suffering but also the dreaded costs.

“I think it's quite logical that such a recipe will not create a healthy state economy.”

According to Tanskanen, financial discipline is believed in more in Finland than in many other European countries. For example, Finland and Britain are the only countries in Europe that have voluntarily cut their spending in the 2010s.

Economists are divided on whether fiscal discipline works to reduce the debt ratio, or whether it even can increase debt.

Tanskanen, who made feminist cartoons, says that gender and the economy are intertwined in many ways. “The economic system is largely based on the unpaid care work done by women.”

in western countries has lived the era of the victory of capitalism after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Yet post-Industrial Revolution capitalism is a short period in human history.

Now the fossil fuels that made the industrial revolution possible are running out, and the natural resources of almost four Earths would be needed to meet the needs of the average Finnish consumer.

Therefore, in Tanskanen's opinion, it is painful that those who criticize the system are given the option of either retreating to a hole in the ground or returning to the Soviet Union.

Instead of the communist horrors of the past, we should look forward.

“What would an economy be like that would guarantee that people's basic needs are not made for profit, and in which caring would be given the value it has?”

“ Maybe outside the capitalist system we would have reached the same development more slowly without oppression.

But However, hasn't capitalism done a lot of good, lifted people out of poverty, made it possible, for example, to have a laptop, with which a journalist can write this article on the internet for people to read on the screens of mobile devices?

It is amusingly contradictory about Danskas that on the one hand it is believed that “modern man can invent a new atmosphere in style”, but without capitalism based on the pursuit of profit we would still be “crunching a lichen somewhere in the dark”.

“And it's true that capitalism has made it possible for the technological revolution to happen faster, but is it worth it if it's based on the trampling of human rights?”

Our western standard of living, for example smart technology, is dependent on work that is done under slavery-like conditions in the global south, Tanskanen points out.

Maybe outside the capitalist system we would have reached the same development more slowly without oppression, Tanskanen reflects. But such thoughts are often regarded as mere wishful thinking, he adds.

It must also be about generational differences. Tanskanen and Kuoppa were born in the late 1990s. The capitalist democracy sold to them was supposed to be the answer to all problems.

Tanskanen says that his generation has mostly witnessed the traumatic effects of the recession, waves of labor negotiations, continuous strengthening and execution, uncertainty, worsening mental health problems and a looming eco-disaster.

“The world we were born into does not live up to these promises. It is a world of shattered illusions.”

Riina Tanskanen and Samu Kuoppa: The great illusion of capitalism. Zeal.