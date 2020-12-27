Highlights: Sourav Ganguly meets Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at Raj Bhavan

Sources in the Raj Bhavan said that the two met is not political

However, there are speculations that Ganguly may enter politics

There is speculation that Ganguly could be BJP’s candidate in Bengal elections

Kolkata

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal next year. In such a situation, there is bound to be an increase in political enthusiasts in the state. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former captain of the Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly went to Raj Bhavan to meet Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. After this meeting of Ganguly, the whisper in the political corridors of the state has also intensified.

According to the information, Ganguly reached Raj Bhavan around 4.40 pm. His meeting with Governor Dhankar lasted for about 5.40 minutes. However, Raj Bhavan has made it clear that Ganguly’s meeting with the Governor is not only a courtesy but a political one, but speculation is rife that Ganguly, like many other Indian cricketers, can start his political career in the upcoming assembly elections in Bengal.

Ganguly has kept his silence on the reasons for meeting the Governor, but Raj Bhavan has made it clear that there is no political thing behind it. According to Raj Bhavan sources, Ganguly’s meeting with the governor is not related to the state’s political activities. The Governor has written on his Twitter handle that he met ‘Dada’ Sourav Ganguly at Raj Bhavan at 4:30 pm on Sunday and a number of issues were discussed with him. The governor further said that Ganguly has invited him to visit the Eden Gardens, the oldest cricket ground in the country, which he has accepted.

Elections will be held next year

Let us know that elections are going to be held in West Bengal in April-May next year. The Bharatiya Janata Party has already started its campaign to hold power in the state. In such a situation, if Sourav Ganguly turns to political, BJP will not miss the opportunity to take advantage of his popularity in Bengal. She will try to get Ganguly in her court at any cost.

Jai Shah, son of former BJP national president and currently Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is a colleague of Sourav Ganguly as BCCI secretary. This thing also cannot be ignored. Let us know that earlier Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir took BJP membership during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He is currently a BJP MP from Delhi.