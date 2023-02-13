Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi, Nadja Zinsmeister

Several US media reported on Sunday evening about another flying object that was shot down in the United States. Another case that raises questions.

Update from February 13, 8:55 a.m.: After US warplanes shot down a fourth object over Lake Huron in the north of the country on the border with Canada, the Pentagon provided information on the current situation with both a message and a press conference via Zoom. US officials gave the broadcaster CNN indicated that the object was an octagonal structure with loosely attached ropes and no visible cargo. The Pentagon said in a statement it is now recovering parts of the object shot down at 20,000 feet to gather more information.

The statement also said that the object did not pose a “kinetic threat” to targets on the ground. However, it was a danger to civil aviation. In addition, it was also a threat due to possible espionage capabilities, which is why the object was shot down by an F-22 fighter jet with an AIM-9X missile. At the subsequent press conference via Zoom, Assistant Secretary of Defense Melissa Dalton and US Northern Command Commander Glen VanHerck addressed the press.

United States shoot down flying object over Lake Huror

First report from February 12: Washington – The sightings of mysterious flying objects over the United States seem to be rolling over slowly. As several US media reported on Sunday, the US military shot down another missile. The process apparently took place over Lake Huron, which lies in the border area between the USA and Canada.

The broadcasters CNN and ABC initially reported the shooting down of the flying object, citing security circles. There was initially no official information about what happened. However, shooting down a flying object over Lake Huror would be the fourth sighting in a very short space of time.

With fighter jets like the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, the USA takes unknown missiles out of the sky. © IMAGO/Andrzej Wanda / Eastnews

For an overview: A week ago, the USA took a Chinese balloon out of the sky off the coast of the state of South Carolina. The incident caused a stir. While the US says the balloon may have been used for espionage purposes, China’s government denies the allegations, claiming the balloon just went off course. had a short time later US fighter jets also shot down two unidentified flying objects on Friday and Saturday: one off the coast of the US state of Alaska, the other over northern Canada. With the latter two, however, much is still unclear – including the questions of who the flying objects come from, what exactly they were and what purpose they were supposed to serve. (nz with dpa)