With the presidential candidates almost resolved, the fight for Mexico City has begun. The race has been launched amid speculation and strong pressure, both within the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and the opposition Broad Front for Mexico. The polls have begun to speak and mark the pace of the race with some favorites in the lead. But within both groups there are those who are seeking that the mechanisms used to elect candidates are fair and start from an even floor. The next seven weeks will be key in the definition: Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party prepares the rules of the survey that they plan to use to define the nomination, while the opposition negotiates how to proceed among the numerous forces that are under the umbrella of the Front.

On both sides of the board there is a game of balance between forces. In Morena, the official departure flag will be on Monday, when the party leadership will publish the call for the Mexican capital and the eight governorships that will be contested in 2024. The registration days for these internal elections will be September 25 and 26. The mayor of Iztapalapa, Clara Brugada, wants to join the capital dispute; the former Secretary of Security, Omar García Harfuch; and the governor of Morelos, Cuauhtémoc Blanco. Former presidential candidate Ricardo Monreal first expressed interest in him and then dropped out after knowing the intentions of the former police chief, a favorite in the polls and very close to the new coordinator of the Fourth Transformation, Claudia Sheinbaum. “Everything is very clear. The decision is already made, there is no way in any way,” Monreal said then.

The contest is expected to be close. Brugada, who is also very close to Sheinbaum, is one of Morena’s strong figures in the city, and one of those who has received the most votes. In 2021, when the president’s party received a beating at the polls in the city, the mayor of Iztapalapa – the most populated district of the capital – achieved re-election with 58%, obtaining almost 400,000 votes. Brugada is also a beloved figure in the ranks of the party, and she has the affection of López Obrador, who has accompanied her throughout much of her political career. The problem that the official faces is in the numbers, since she appeared in the first surveys she has not managed to grow beyond a few digits.

Brugada has, in front of García Harfuch, a much friendlier profile with those Morena voters who in 2021 withdrew support from the party. The former secretary has a good image throughout the city, despite having been linked to the case of the 43 Ayotzinapa students and related to controversial figures, such as Luis Cárdenas Palomino or Genaro García Luna. García Harfuch has denied being close to them, and also having played a role in the disappearance of the normalistas or the construction of the historical truth. The police officer leads all the preferences at the moment, although he faces a quota problem: Morena will have to accommodate his candidacies in the nine entities, complying with gender parity. A measure that works in favor of Brugada, the only woman who has raised her hand so far for Mexico City.

The opposition has many more names floating around, but few that manage to position themselves in the polls. The person who has measured the best in recent months has been the mayor of Benito Juárez, Santiago Taboada. This has raised concerns among other interested parties in the Front, who fear that the election will end up being done by finger. The rules of what the selection process will be like are still unclear in the opposition. The leaders of the three parties that Va por México brings together – the National Action Party (PAN), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) – met this week and announced that they are going to wait to be able to comply with the city’s electoral calendar, which determines that they can name candidates only in November.

“Communication between the three leaderships has remained constant and fluid, in such a way that we continue to build what will be the method for selecting the candidacy for the Head of Government, as well as the others,” read the statement they issued. . Some sources from the Front have told this newspaper that the lack of definition has generated discomfort in some members of the Union of Mayors of Mexico City, mainly Lía Limón (PAN), from Álvaro Obregón, and Adrián Rubalcava (PRI), from Cuajimalpa . Both are seeking the opposition candidacy, but fear that they will end up electing Taboada as the one who measures best in the polls. Rubalcava asked in the media this week that the selection method be democratic.

Andrés Atayde, president of the PAN in Mexico City, explained to this newspaper that they maintain open communication with all participants, and has said that the rules of the selection method have not yet been defined. Among those who have raised their hands, in addition to Taboada, are the mayor of Cuauhtémoc, Sandra Cuevas; Senator Kenia López Rabadán (PAN); deputy Luis Espinosa Cházaro (PRD); and Mariana Moguel, the daughter of Rosario Robles, former Secretary of Government with Enrique Peña Nieto who was imprisoned at the beginning of this six-year term and released due to lack of evidence a year ago.

In the opposition it will be difficult to challenge Taboada’s place, who has the support of deputy Jorge Romero. This group of the capital’s PAN has managed to retain the Benito Juárez mayoralty for more than two decades and has established itself as a reference in the conservative formation. Some party sources estimate that the money contributed by that mayor’s office in electoral years is equivalent to what an entire State gives. So the fight will have to be against that PAN branch. With the punishment of Morena at the polls in 2021 as a precedent, the capital stands as one of the most disputed races for the next elections. The forces will have to measure, beyond the names, how much weight the vote in favor of the president will have, and how much the punishment vote will have.

