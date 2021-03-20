B.In the speculation about a European football championship in twelve countries this summer, national coach Joachim Löw spoke of a possible “Plan B”. The 61-year-old is skeptical whether the tournament, which has been postponed by a year due to the corona pandemic, can actually be played as planned at twelve venues across Europe, and with spectators in the stadiums. This is what Uefa wants. “The way the whole story is developing at the moment, I have to honestly say, it is not that easy to imagine that the EM can take place like this,” said Löw on Saturday in an interview with Bayern 1 on the program “Today in the Stadium”.

“Of course, I also know from sources that there is also a plan B that may be carried out in a country,” said Löw, without going into detail about this plan. “At the moment you can’t really say anything about what will be in the next three months,” said Löw: “I think health is paramount. We’d be happy about the audience, of course. But at the moment you have to say that it might not be realistic. “

The national coach is basically looking forward to “a tournament”. After the European Championship, he wants to stop working as head coach of the German national team after 15 years. Löw expressed “concerns” for a pan-European EM, where Munich would be one of the venues. “Governments all over Europe prohibit travel whenever possible. And then we will travel – all teams – across Europe. You have to be careful, “said Löw, who doesn’t dare to make a prognosis:” You really can’t predict it when you see that the number of cases is rising again. The mutations are not so easy either. We have to take it as it develops. “

“Yes I am very pleased”

In the discussion about his successor as national coach, Löw emphasized the special qualities of Bayern coach Hansi Flick. “I think we all agree that the Hansi has excellent prerequisites for leading top players, whether that was with us for many years or now with Bayern. That is a great quality. He’s also very good at organizing the game and playing culture, ”said Löw about his former companion and friend.

After Bayern’s 4-0 win against VfB Stuttgart, Flick commented on Löw’s appreciation: “Yes, I’m very happy.” But nothing has changed in the situation. Flick was Löw’s assistant in winning the 2014 World Cup for the national team. Löw added at Bayern 1: “He can be imagined like some of the other candidates who are also under discussion.”

Each candidate has “in his own way, of course, the quality and the prerequisites to be a national coach,” emphasized Löw: “But the decision is not mine. I am very neutral, at least outwardly, because Hansi is still under contract. That is of course a completely different situation. I think the DFB and Oliver Bierhoff will make the right decision for this team. ”The 56-year-old Flick’s contract with FC Bayern will run until the summer of 2023.

Löw personally feels “good” with his decision to stop early after the EM in the summer. “I’ve been thinking carefully about the decision the last few weeks and actually found it a good time after the European Championships so that there would be clarity for me, for the DFB and for everyone. Then you are also a little easier and have planning security. That was of course also important to me. “