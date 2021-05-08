B.Razil’s soccer superstar Neymar will stay with Paris Saint-Germain for another four years. As the French champions announced on Saturday, the 29-year-old attacking player extended his contract through June 30, 2025. “The truth is that I am very happy to stay here for another four years, to be part of the club’s goal, Winning titles and realizing our greatest dream, the Champions League, ”said Neymar in an interview on the club’s website.

With the signing of the new contract, a move back to FC Barcelona and his former Argentine offensive partner Lionel Messi is off the table. Previously, the French broadcaster RMC Sport, the sports paper “L’Équipe” and Sky Sports had unanimously reported that Neymar would extend his contract until mid-2026.

Again and again speculation about Neymar

Neymar’s previous contract ran up to and including June 30, 2022. The South American moved from FC Barcelona to the French capital city club in August 2017 for a record transfer fee of 222 million euros. There were always speculations about a possible departure of Neymar.

With the new contract for the 103-time Brazilian international, PSG has also set an example for the future and in the fight with the other top European clubs. Last year, the Parisians reached the Champions League final for the first time under the then coach Thomas Tuchel and thus at least somewhat satisfied the longing of the extremely wealthy owners from Qatar. PSG lost the final against FC Bayern Munich. Recently, Neymar & Co were eliminated in the semifinals against Manchester City.

In addition to the negotiations with Neymar, those responsible are also in talks with Neymar’s striker colleague Kylian Mbappé. The 22-year-old French world champion has also been playing for PSG since summer 2017, but was initially only loaned from AS Monaco before he was signed for 120 million euros after a year.