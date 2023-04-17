New York Red Bulls fans demand ‘appropriate punishment’ for Dante after a racism riot and leave the stadium in protest

Three major supporters groups of New York Red Bulls protested tonight at the game against Houston Dynamo. They left the stands at kick-off out of dissatisfaction with the punishment Dante Vanzeir received after the racism incident. “We will not actively support until Vanzeir and Struber (the coach, ed.) receive an appropriate punishment”.