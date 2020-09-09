North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un disappeared from the scene a number of months in the past. Rumors of his poor well being made the rounds.

There was all types of speculations over the previous few weeks. There was even speak of the dictator mendacity within the mattress coma .

. However who would succeed the North Korean ruler?

Pyongyang – The media are presently concentrating on the “final dictator of Europe”, the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko and its determined wrestle to remain in energy. Within the current previous, one other power-obsessed dictator has been the speak of the city: North Korea’s head of state Kim Jong Un. However the place is he?

In April 2020, a demise rumor unfold Kim Jong Un can be in a comatose state after an operation. This was claimed by a number of media shops independently of each other. Nevertheless, nothing has been confirmed to date. The hypothesis about his well being has not stopped since then. The dictator was seen in photographs at occasions and appeared wholesome, however it was unclear whether or not the photographs had been earlier than or after surgical procedure had been recorded.

Kim Jong-un: How sick is the dictator actually?

Ought to Kim Jong Un actually be severely ailing, the query arises: who will succeed the North Korean ruler? The dictator and the state by no means publicly proclaimed who was after demise Kim Jong-us his political legacy would take over. For some time grew to become his sister Kim Yo-jong traded, however consultants additionally see Kim Jong-us older brother as a attainable future ruler.

Kim Jong-un: will the key brother Kim Jong-chol inherit the dictator?

In accordance with a report within the UK Mirror be too Kim Jong-chol, the second eldest son of the late dictator Kim Jong-il, a attainable successor to the North Korean dictator. As a result of he had an ideal affect on his brother up to now. It stays unclear whether or not Jong-chol has an curiosity in politics himself. In accordance with one of many household’s former cooks, he has reasonably “the nice and cozy coronary heart of a lady”.

Kim Jong-chol Like his brother, he attended a world faculty in Switzerland and returned after finishing his coaching Pyongyang again to the place he was at a Army college studied and within the North Korea Propaganda Division labored. In 2016, South Korean spies alleged that Jong-chol had fallen out together with his household and had been excluded from energy. Now he’s being monitored. Whether or not he in case of demise Kim Jong-us one more probability at that Reign of North Korea has isn’t clear.