After Damiano David’s triumph, there is speculation that the Italian singer used cocaine during the show. The band rejects this and wants to undergo a test after returning to Italy.

NAfter speculation about alleged cocaine use on the sidelines of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), the singer from the Italian rock band Måneskin wants to voluntarily submit to a drug test. The organizers of the competition said on Sunday that they were aware of the speculation about the winners of the ESC. “The band has sharply denied all allegations of drug use and the singer in question will undergo a voluntary drug test after his return home,” said the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The excitement about the singer Damiano David had arisen after videos in online networks showed how he was hanging over a table at the ESC celebration. “I do not do drugs. Please guys. Doesn’t really say something like that, no cocaine, ”David said at the press conference after the ESC final. The allegedly compromising pictures were taken when he bent down because Måneskin guitarist Thomas Raggi dropped a glass.

Måneskin later stated on the online network Instagram that the entire band was ready for a drug test, “because we have nothing to hide”.

Måneskin won with the song “Zitti e Buoni” at the show on Saturday evening, just ahead of France and Switzerland. Germany ended up with Jendrik from Hamburg and three points on the penultimate place.