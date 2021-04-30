B.At the start of the Borussia Dortmund final weeks, manager Michael Zorc doesn’t set any priorities, he wants everything. “I wouldn’t want to separate,” said Zorc on Thursday: “We want both: the qualification and to Berlin.”

In the fight for the qualification for the Champions League, which is always the main goal, BVB is back in wait in fifth place after four consecutive wins. In the DFB Cup, he is the clear favorite in the duel for the entry into the final on Saturday against second division Holstein Kiel (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup as well as on ARD and Sky).

“Things are looking a little better in the Bundesliga, but we’re not qualified now,” emphasized Zorc, for whom the trophy is also very valuable: “We have been in Berlin a lot in recent years and have always enjoyed it very much . It would be a huge step and a big goal to report back to Berlin. It is also a chance for a title. ”Between 2012 and 2017, Dortmund had reached the final five times in six years and won the cup twice.

Edin Terzic has “currently only one goal: to get into the final and to bring a title to Dortmund”. There are currently rumors of an alleged interest of VfL Wolfsburg about the coach, who is to move back into the second ranks as assistant to the current Gladbacher Marco Rose. Terzic himself did not comment on the content that he “did not want to play this game”.

Zorc explained: “We are planning very clearly with Edin in the coaching team for the new season. And we hope that nothing will change in this plan. ”And then, with a look at the rumored 25 million transfer from Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern Munich, he added with a laugh:“ But prices are rising, as you can see. Let’s wait.”

Meanwhile, BVB’s respect for the Kielers is quite great. “Not very many manage to beat FC Bayern,” said Terzic, referring to the storks’ sensation in the second round. The fact that Kiel only recently came out of quarantine is “not really the big advantage for us,” said Terzic: “It was certainly not easy for them and they now have a lot of games. But they only had one English week and are still at the beginning of the tough program. “