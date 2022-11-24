The 2022 season was the definitive one ‘boom’ at a media and commercial level for Formula 1, which now seems to have completely come out of the shallows that risked appearing in front of the navigation of the Circus after the pandemic. The last championship, decided in the last race of the season at the end of an epic duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, captivated millions of fans all over the world and helped to give a decisive boost to the popularity of the series. The level reached by F1 in terms of following could be fully certified this year, in the first year almost completely free from post Covid restrictions.

The numbers circulating regarding the attendance of spectators on the circuit are in fact impressive. The data available for carrying out an analysis are not yet complete given that the references of four GPs are missing – Saudi Arabia, Imola, Monaco and Baku – but the figures do not lie: F1 has widely exceeded the five million spectators present in the stands of the racetracks during the year and – when the count has compressed all 22 appointments – it is not excluded that we could get close to the six million mark. Excluding Miami, which entered the calendar for the first time this year, in all the other 17 events for which official data is available, the number of spectators present at the facility in 2022 is increased compared to the last race held with open doors on the same track.

The biggest leap was the Spanish GP: the 2019 event – ​​the last one pre-pandemic – was followed by 160,428 spectators over the three days. In 2022 the figure is increased by 73%, arriving at 277.836. In second place in this particular ranking there is Monza, whose number of visitors has risen by 69% from 2019 to today. Furthermore as many as three circuits broke through the 400,000 attendances during the race weekend. Austin set the all-time record with an attendance of 440,000, followed by Melbourne and Silverstone.

Even the audience for the final race of the season, held in Abu Dhabi, increased by 5% between 2021 and 2022. Even races for which complete data are not available should confirm this trend. Regard Imola, for example, it is known that over 100,000 tickets for the Sunday event alone had already been sold within a week or so of the race. All these numbers certify how much the current F1 enjoys excellent health.