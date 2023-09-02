Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

During a reading, Tagesschau spokesman Constantin Schreiber was surprised by an attacker with a cake in Jena. A video shows the incident.

Jena – The daily News-Speaker Constantin Schreiber was attacked by critics with a cake during a reading for his new book “Glück im Unglück”. The reading took place on Tuesday evening in the lecture hall of the Friedrich Schiller University in Jena. While the university condemned the attack, a radical left-wing group claimed responsibility for the cake campaign. Recently, an unusual guest visited the “Tagesschau” studio, while moderator Susanne Daubner moderated.

Attack on Constantin Schreiber: Viewers rub cake in the face of the presenter of the daily show

At first she had East Thuringian newspaper reported about the incident. While Schreiber was presenting his new book in front of about 250 guests, an audience member ran onto the stage and rubbed a cake-like pastry in his face, the report said. Schreiber tried to block the man with one hand but failed. Photos show the Tagesschau spokesman with cake leftovers on his face and clothing. The reading was briefly interrupted so that the author could freshen up. Then Schreiber continued his reading.

The left-wing group “URL Jena” later published a video of the incident. Two other activists can be seen placing a poster on the stage. The slogan is not clearly visible on the video. The group wrote: “The FSU Jena and Thalia invited the Tagesschau spokesman and author of racist hate spam Constantin Schreiber to a reading of his new book. That should not go uncommented.”

After the cake attack on the presenter of the news: the University of Jena condemned the attack

The University of Jena has condemned the attack. The Presidium of the Friedrich Schiller University supports open, social exchange on controversial topics and speaks out against physical attacks, according to a message published on Wednesday evening. This form of action is only used to generate attention, but no arguments are exchanged. At the request of the German Press Agency, Schreiber himself did not want to comment on the incident.

Schreiber himself is an author and television journalist who has lived in the Arab world for several years. He had received a lot of criticism for previous book publications, for example “The Candidate”. In it he writes about a Muslim chancellor candidate from Lebanon and a “hostile takeover of Germany by Muslims”. taz moderator Stefan Buchen writes in a review. Among other things, he criticizes that the book is full of enemy images and prejudices. (nz with dpa material)