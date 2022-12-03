A giant star located in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento de Cartagena welcomed the first unrestricted Christmases this Saturday after the pandemic. Some festivities that the people of Cartagena received in style with a complete show of lights and fireworks, in which fountains of fireworks burst out from the decorated balconies of the Town Hall while the great star came to life.

The people of Cartagena were accompanied in this reunion with enthusiasm by neighbors from other towns in the Region, the occasional tourist and a family of Ukrainians sheltered in Cartagena to which the City Council dedicated this lighting with the hope that the war ends soon and they can return to their families. The mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, also asked the people of Cartagena to enjoy the streets of her city this Christmas.

warm welcome



A proposal that they welcomed with delight, filling the streets of the center from early afternoon, restaurants and shops, to culminate in a Christmas atmosphere that lasted until late at night. This year the Christmas lights and decorations passed the test with flying colors, captivating the most critical voices. «The city is beautiful with this environment. It has been an emotional and supportive show, so that we do not forget on these dates where we come from and the importance of empathizing with others”, acknowledged Carmen Baños, a resident of Los Dolores who attended the lighting with three generations of the family: mother , daughter and granddaughter.

This Christmas, more than 516 ornamental motifs will illuminate one hundred streets of the municipality. Among the decoration, fifteen new elements were added, corresponding to figures with exclusive designs for the municipality. The neighborhoods and councils will also have their Christmas lighting from the 15th of this month to the 8th of January.

More than 700 figures



After the official lighting, a brass band started from the Plaza del Ayuntamiento inviting the hundreds of attendees with its rhythm and traditional music to follow them to Plaza San Francisco, where at 7:30 p.m. the municipal Nativity Scene was inaugurated. The more than 700 figures that make up the Nativity include such emblematic buildings of archaeological and cultural heritage, such as the Cathedral, the Roman Theater and the Torres Rubia, del Negro and Santa Elena.

As a climax to the official opening of Christmas, at 8:30 p.m. the craft market on the Alfonso XII Quay opened its doors. Due to its privileged location and the parallel programming that has been prepared, this space is destined to become one of the meeting points this Christmas. Among its attractions, it has about twenty craft stalls, lighting, a children’s area and a stage where emerging groups from the municipality will perform, activities for the little ones and entertainment.

300 activities for everyone



The Cartagena City Council prepared a complete and diverse program with more than 300 activities for all audiences until January 8. Among the appointments this Christmas, it should be noted that the city will once again have preuvas on December 30, starting at 11 p.m. at the Arsenal clock, where 1,000 party favors and music will be prepared for the attendees. A day later, Cartagena will say goodbye to the year for the entire Region through the chimes of La 7TV Región de Murcia. The event, which is repeated for the second consecutive year, will take place at the Palacio Consistorial.

As it could not be otherwise, the little ones return to star in Christmas with more than 50 workshops and 60 theatrical, magic, puppet and storytelling activities. This year the Plaza de España, the Parque de los Juncos and the Alameda are incorporated into the activities, so there will be nine squares from which to enjoy Christmas.

Another appointment to review is the celebration for the first time of the Grand Gala of Dance Stars, on December 27 at El Batel, organized by the Cartagena dancer José Carlos Martínez, director of the Paris Opera Ballet.