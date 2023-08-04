The James Webb telescope has again delivered spectacular images from space. This time it’s about snapshots of a dying star that is about 2,600 light-years from Earth.

Photos released by NASA show the star’s final stages of life. The star has turned into a green gas cloud surrounded by brightly colored rings. The ring nebula is formed when material from the dying star is blown into space.

White dwarfs

The unique recordings help scientists better understand space. “Stars like the sun are expected to end their lives as white dwarfs by ejecting their outer envelopes,” Professor Michael Barlow, emeritus professor of physics and astronomy at University College London, told the British newspaper the The Guardian.

In July, NASA published photos of the birth of a star taken by the same space telescope. © AP



The James Webb Space Telescope is a partnership of the American NASA and the European Space Agency ESA. The telescope was launched to space in December 2021, after several delays. The telescope has already made impressive images.

“We don’t yet understand all the processes that take place during this caterpillar-to-butterfly-like phase,” Barlow says of the final stage of star life. It is therefore likely that our sun will also come to an end in a similar colorful way in a few billion years’ time.