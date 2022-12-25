Home page World

Extreme cold in the USA: At minus 40 degrees, boiling water immediately freezes into snow. © Screenshot Twitter/jwhittenbergK5

Extreme cold, ice and heavy snowfall. A winter storm wreaks havoc and fatalities across the United States. A video on social media shows what minus 40 degrees means.

Helena/USA – Just before Christmas, extreme weather paralyzes parts of the USA. Millions of people are without electricity when it’s freezing cold. Roads are completely icy and thousands of flights are cancelled. There are deaths in traffic accidents on mirror-smooth roads and from freezing. An arctic storm depression – also known as a “bomb cyclone” – causes heavy snowfall, icy winds and extreme cold. The US weather service warns of so-called whiteout conditions, i.e. severely restricted visibility and orientation through the snow. Traveling under these conditions is “extremely dangerous and at times impossible”.

Cold snap in the USA: Winter storm brings snow, ice and extreme temperatures

In addition, a warning was issued due to extreme cold. More than 175 million people in the US are under a so-called wind chill warning. The weather service warns of felt temperatures of up to 30 degrees on Saturday (December 24). Frostbite could occur in just a few minutes in the cold.

Spectacular video at minus 40 degrees: Boiling water immediately turns to snow

In the state of Montana, minus 40 degrees Celsius were measured early on Saturday morning. What these extreme values ​​mean is probably demonstrated by a 35-second video on social media. The clip shows a man throwing liquid into the air. The slow motion shot looks magical. In slow motion, boiling water instantly turns into a cloud of ice and snow. “Especially in Montana, where it’s minus 40 degrees,” writes a journalist on Twitter. “My brother… with a mug of boiling water.”

Winter storm in the USA: The weather service speaks of a “historic” event.

The weather authorities warned of the massive winter storm in the USA before the weekend. Millions of US citizens had to cancel or at least change their travel plans for Christmas.

The US Weather Service (NWS) spoke of a “historic winter storm” before the holiday weekend. The Arctic cold front will move from the border with Canada in the north to the border with Mexico in the south on Saturday. Several states declared states of emergency. However, relaxation seems to be in sight. According to the weather forecast, temperatures are expected to rise again in most regions from Sunday. But the cold wave in the USA is still having a massive impact on the holidays. (ml)