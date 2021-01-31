Two days after VfB Stuttgart’s first redeeming home win in the current Bundesliga season, CEO Thomas Hitzlsperger is responsible for the next turn in the power struggle. The ex-national player doesn’t want to become president.

E.t seemed to be the most peaceful weekend in a long time for VfB Stuttgart. Then there was some excitement on Sunday evening: CEO Thomas Hitzlsperger withdraws his candidacy for the office of president at the Bundesliga club, as he announced in a video message – two days after at least the team scored 2-0 (0-0) over FSV Mainz 05 had found back on track.

“I do this out of responsibility towards our association and my employees,” explained Hitzlsperger. “We need rest in the club again. With my decision I now want to do my part. ”

When the professional department was outsourced in 2017, the members were promised that their interests in relation to the new AG would be preserved. The 38-year-old said his application “did not take this into account sufficiently”: “I’m sorry.”

Dispute with Vogt

He also wants to advance the investigation of the data affair that has been weighing heavily on the Swabians for several months. The club is said to have repeatedly passed member data to third parties in the past. He wants to create structures and processes “that prevent such occurrences in the future,” said Hitzlsperger. He offered the newly elected president “a good cooperation”.

The ex-professional had applied for the next presidential election of VfB shortly before the turn of the year and criticized the current incumbent Claus Vogt in the harshest terms. Another applicant besides Vogt is the businessman Volker Zeh from the Rems Valley. The association’s advisory board, which is responsible for the selection, recently announced that it would also look for other potential candidates.

Not on the same wavelength: Thomas Hitzlsperger (left) and VfB President Claus Vogt Source: dpa

The power struggle in the management level had noticeably thrown the club off balance and massively damaged its public image – including that of Hitzlsperger, who had been so popular in fan circles up until then.

The last step so far before Hitzlsperger’s withdrawal: Vogt announced last week that the general meeting planned for March 18, at which the elections are also pending, would be postponed to September. His colleagues on the Presidium then stood in the way of the 51-year-old.

“Great job”

In addition to the quarrels at the top of the club, VfB had recently been joined by a few sporting worries – until the relieving first home win of the promoted team in the current Bundesliga season on Friday. Sasa Kalajdzic headed (55th minute) and Silas Wamangituka (72nd) after a super solo over almost the whole place against Mainz. You have “done a great job,” said sports director Sven Mislintat about his team, which had only got five points from the previous seven games. How she fought against the biting penultimate in the table made him “particularly proud”.

With the relegation, the Stuttgart, who will probably have to do without captain Gonzalo Castro, who is injured in the thigh, should now have little to do with their lush cushion on the relegation rank. “If we got stuck in tenth place and ended up there at the end of the season, we would have played an outstanding round,” said Mislintat.

Off the pitch, VfB is expected to continue to turmoil after Hitzlsperger’s withdrawal in the fight for the presidential post. On Monday, the law firm Esecon, charged with clearing up the data affair, is to present its results to the association. And with a view to the date for the upcoming general meeting, there is still some uncertainty.

After all, for two days, the VfB fans were able to enjoy their many top talents largely without restriction. Above all to Wamangituka and his remarkable sprint to 2-0 against Mainz. The nimble Congolese has already scored eleven goals this season – and is following in the footsteps of ex-star striker Fredi Bobic. In the 1996/1997 season he was the last Stuttgart player to have scored so often after 19 match days.

Forward Silas Wamangituka Source: Getty Images

At least Wamangituka and Co. let the followers dream of better times again – despite the sadness that the theater in the executive floor continues to bring with it.