From: Natasha Berger

A spectacular art theft in a community on Lake Garda presents investigators with a puzzle: a gang of thieves stole 49 exhibits worth more than one million euros.

Gardone Riviera – Empty showcases, where an exhibition worth millions had been on display the day before, an alarm system that wasn't triggered, clueless security forces and hardly any traces of the thieves: what a new season of the Netflix-successful series “Money Heist” has become a reality on Lake Garda. There, unknown perpetrators practically completely cleared out an exhibition by the Italian artist Umberto Mastroianni and stole exhibits worth more than one million euros. The investigators are faced with a puzzle.

Million dollar coup in Italy: Spectacular theft on Lake Garda

The art theft occurred in the Italian municipality of Gardone Riviera on the western shore of Lake Garda. An art exhibition has been on display in the “Vittoriale degli Italiani” (Victory Monument of the Italians) museum complex since December 30th. The sculptures and jewelry by the Italian sculptor and goldsmith Umberto Mastroianni (1910-1998) were part of a special exhibition underground there and should remain until Friday (March 8th).

But thieves gained access to the museum shortly before the end of the exhibition. During the break-in on Thursday night, 49 exhibits were stolen, according to Italian police. The only thing the thieves left behind: empty showcases and showcases. Recently, a million-dollar coup at Toronto airport caused a lot of question marks among investigators.

A gang of thieves gained access to the “Vittoriale degli Italiani” museum and stole exhibits worth one million euros. © IMAGO/© Mauro Guglielminotti

Theft on Lake Garda planned down to the smallest detail: unknown people probably acted cleverly

The investigators' suspicion: a coup by a highly professional gang of burglars who planned the art theft down to the smallest detail. The unknown perpetrators probably entered the museum, which was once the home of the Italian writer Gabriele D'Annunzio, through a side door. Although the alarm system at the popular tourist destination on Lake Garda was active on the night of the break-in, it was not activated.

The security forces inside and outside the building were also unaware of the crime. Inside the museum, the thieves walked loudly South Tyrol News cleverly and were able to steal the exhibits without destroying the display cases. Curious: Works from another goldsmith were also exhibited in the same exhibition room, but the unknown perpetrators did not touch them.

Gang of thieves lost stolen piece of jewelry: Investigators are now hoping for clues

However, a piece of jewelry could now expose the gang of thieves: an exhibit from the exhibition was found not far from the museum. The investigators suspect that the criminal gang lost this when they fled. How South Tyrol News reports, the stolen exhibit is now being examined by a team of experts for possible clues and traces of the thieves. In addition to the art theft, the consequences of heavy rainfall in some areas of Lake Garda are currently keeping the authorities on tenterhooks.

Umberto Mastroianni, whose uncle was the famous Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni, is one of the most important representatives of abstract art. During the Second World War he was a member of the Italian resistance movement “Resistance”. The now stolen exhibition was entitled “Come un oro caldo e fluido. Gli ori di Umberto Mastroianni” (in German: Like warm, flowing gold. The gold pieces of Umberto Mastroianni). (nbe)