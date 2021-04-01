Startled on the night of Holy Thursday in the Madrid neighborhood of Pueblo Nuevo (Ciudad Lineal). A confrontation between Latino gangs ended up being shot in the middle of the public thoroughfare in the midst of citizen commotion, in what looked like a movie. The brawl, which was videotaped by a neighbor, took place around half past nine at night at the corner of Calle de los Hermanos Gómez and Calle de los Solanos, next to an aesthetic center that, luckily, remained closed on holiday.

According to witnesses, just over ten young Dominicans, from the antagonistic bands of the Dominican Don’t Play (DDP) and the Trinitarios, faced each other in a fight that began with punches, sticks and bolomachetes, and ended with firearms. . One of the young men took out a pistol and began to shoot at his opponents, who, given the gravity of the situation, are fleeing as best they can. According to the video recorded by the neighbor, the young man shoots six times.

The Madrid emergency services did not appear at the scene, so it seems that there were no serious injuries.

The subject who fired the shots, left the weapon in a white car, of the Seat brand, and then fled on foot towards the street of Alcalá.