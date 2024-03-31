During the morning of this Sunday, March 31, a spectacular road accident on Acapulco – Pinotepa Nacionalleaving 35 people injured and two people deceased.

The tragic event occurred when a bus coming from Oaxaca to the Mexico City and which was carrying 43 passengers between the ages of 20 and 70, left the road.

Around 05:00 this Sunday morning, the authorities were alerted to the accident by the same passengers who had already taken a tour of the area.

The event took place between the communities of El Porvenir and Las Lomitas de Nexpa, in the municipality of Florencio Villarreal, Costa Rica region.

Immediately, the staff of the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of the Stateannounced that they managed to serve 35 passengers, transferring a total of 8 people to the San Marcos Basic Hospital.

Unfortunately, two people lost their lives at the scene. accidentwhile another 25 are stable and received timely care at the same site.

Until now, the exact identity of the passengers who died in the accident is not known, but it is expected that they will soon issue more information to alert the families.