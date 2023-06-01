FromHelen Gries close

In the US, a bear is locked in a car while looking for food. Resourceful deputy sheriffs rescue him from his plight.

Washoe – After the many incidents, encountering a bear in the wild in Europe is no longer unlikely. Only recently in Slovenia a bear bit a walker on the leg, in Austria a bear video of a car driver caused a stir. In the USA, the animals even approach human settlements again and again in search of food. Strange incidents are inevitable.

This is also the case in a residential area in Washoe County, Nevada: Here, a black bear had apparently climbed into a car in search of food when the car door slammed shut. The alarmed deputy sheriffs had to improvise to free the trapped animal.

USA: Sheriff’s deputies rescue black bear from distress

Video released by the sheriffs shows one of them carefully attaching a yellow rope to the rear car door handle and then hastily retreating. In a hiding place and from a safe distance, he pulls on the rope and the car door opens.

You never know what a call may bring…🐻🐾 Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Incline patrol responded to a residence, that’s where they learned that the owners had discovered a bear stuck inside their vehicle. pic.twitter.com/YJnbvJtKaI — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) May 28, 2023

Just a few seconds later, the stately one jumps bear out of the car and quickly runs away between the trees. He leaves behind a badly battered car. Apparently looking for an escape route, the animal dismantled the interior of the car and shredded the ceiling covering, among other things.

US sheriff’s deputy warns of bears: ‘Don’t leave food in the car’

Black bears can weigh up to 270 kilograms. The omnivores are endowed with a good sense of smell, which sometimes drives them close to humans in search of food.

In the USA, resourceful deputy sheriffs rescued a black bear from distress. He had apparently climbed into a car in search of food when the car door slammed shut. (icon picture) © DB Burguess/dpa

“Spring is an active time for our bear population and reminds us to watch out for bears when we enjoy the beautiful outdoors,” Washoe County Sheriffs tweeted, warning against leaving grocery bags, cooler bags and scented items in vehicles to permit. “Don’t leave food in the car. Don’t feed the bears” (hg/afp)

