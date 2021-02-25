Some 60 agents take several streets in the Los Rosales neighborhood and arrest nine people in the search of a ‘narcopiso’ A National Police officer in the street of the house in El Palmar. / Edu Bottle / AGM

The National Police deployed this Thursday a large device made up of about 60 agents from the Judicial Police, Citizen Security and Immigration brigades in which an entry and search of a house was carried out, located on Plátanos street in the Los Rosales neighborhood of La Murcian district of El Palmar. The house was used for the storage of drugs, especially hashish and marijuana, and of tools for growing marijuana (lights, air conditioners, fertilizer for plant growth …). Upon entering, the agents arrested nine people who were inside the building at the time of the performance.

The operation took place after numerous neighborhood complaints related to theft and retail drug sales in the neighborhood. The extensive police deployment, in which agents from the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR), the Operational Response Group (GOR), the Crime and Organized Crime Unit (Udyco), and the Canine Unit, among others, participated. justifies by dangerousness of the neighborhood, as explained by Corps sources.