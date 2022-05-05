Since the official announcement of the Miami Grand Prix for the 2022 season, team principals and drivers have repeatedly underlined their enthusiasm for this event not only for the pure and simple sporting activity, but also for how it could be received with great affection by the American public during the race weekend. An emotion that has become more and more palpable as the temporal distance from the appointment is gradually shortened, up to the show staged yesterday on the circuit, at the foot of theHard Rock Stadium.

Formula 1, in fact, wanted to organize a Opening Party that allowed fans to greet the pilots and idols a short distance from them, in a real party made of lights, music and colors that could celebrate the arrival of the Circus in Florida. The crowd, very large and also present for a concert held during the same evening, was thus able to hear the statements of all team principals and drivers who will battle on the new circuit starting tomorrow. An event dedicated to pure entertainment and fun that once again underlined the great expectation of the Miami public for the first weekend in the history of F1 on this track. A position that will not fail even during the challenges on the track, as evidenced by the huge receipts for ticket sales, such as to generate a ‘sold out’ atmosphere for the fifth round of the world championship.