A real great goal was recorded last weekend in the honduran soccerwith a shot from the corner kick that ended up inside the net.

Football player Edwin Rodriguez He was the protagonist of Olimpia's Olympic goal in the match against Real España on matchday 5 of the National League of Honduras, at the Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula.

It was the 52nd minute of the match when Rodríguez was the protagonist of the best goal so far in the Clausura 2024 tournament.

The Olimpia midfielder scored an Olympic goal; goalkeeper Luis “Buba” López was surprised and ended up on the ground.

Everyone thought that Edwin was going to look for a header, but in the end he hit the goal directly and the ball entered the far post.

In the end the game ended tied 1-1, but Olimpia's score is the one that spreads on social networks.

In Honduran soccer, Marathón fell 2-0 on their visit to Motagua and now both clubs top the standings with 10 points each, although the first team is at the top for the best number of goals scored.

