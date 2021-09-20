fromPatrick Mayer conclude

The 2021 federal election is near. At the same time, there will be elections in the state elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. A spectacular victory for the SPD is indicated here. The CDU is literally going under.

Munich / Berlin – The result was “disappointing”. Declared CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet aloud ARD in a presidium meeting in mid-March 2021 after the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. The next state elections in Germany will take place parallel to the federal elections on September 26th, in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

And while the union of the CDU and CSU is stumbling into the federal election in 2021, things are not looking rosy in Berlin and downright fatal in Meck-Pomm. In the federal capital, which is also a federal state, ex-minister and SPD candidate Franziska Giffey is ahead in the polls. Although her doctoral thesis has since been denied due to allegations of plagiarism.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: Infratest dimap: SPD 40 percent, CDU 15 percent, INSA: SPD 40 percent, CDU 12 percent, Research group elections: SPD 38 percent, CDU 15 percent

Infratest dimap: SPD 40 percent, CDU 15 percent, INSA: SPD 40 percent, CDU 12 percent, Research group elections: SPD 38 percent, CDU 15 percent Berlin: Infratest dimap: SPD 24 percent, CDU 16 percent, Research group elections: SPD 21 percent, CDU 17 percent

According to Infratest dimap for the ARD came the SPD under Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz in Berlin on September 17 to 24 percent, the CDU only to 16 percent – behind the Greens (18 percent). The same survey reports spectacular numbers for Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. In short: The SPD will triumph in the far north under Prime Minister and candidate Manuela Schwesig. According to this, the Social Democrats come to 40 percent in the state elections in Schwerin, while the CDU only lands at 15 percent.

CDU before the federal election in 2021: The Union must also fear in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin

Also one INSASurvey for the Nordkurier the SPD sees 40 percent, while the CDU only manages a very manageable twelve percent. And the Research group elections reported on behalf of the ZDF the following figures: 38 percent for the SPD, 15 percent of the votes for the CDU. If there were elections to the state parliament next Sunday, the question that is always asked is. On this Sunday the time has finally come. In Schwerin, in Berlin, and all over Germany.

If the CDU loses both state elections in addition to the federal election in 2021, the disaster for the Union would be perfect. There are exciting days ahead of the 60-year-old Armin Laschet. And with him the whole Union. The SPD, on the other hand, could achieve a great victory – in Berlin, in Schwerin and in all of Germany. (pm)