05/23/2023 – 10:19 am

Mount Merapi, in Indonesia, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, erupted this Tuesday (23), spewing molten lava and ash in a radius of two kilometers – reported local authorities.

Photos published by the Merapi Volcano Observatory, a public body, show an impressive flow of incandescent lava oozing from its crater.

“Merapi’s activity has intensified a bit in recent days (…) but this increase in activity is common” on the volcano, explained Agus Budi Santoso, director of another government agency in charge of monitoring the volcano, BPPTKG.

“Coincidentally, the weather was clear, and the population could see the lava flow,” added Santoso.

Merapi, located 28 kilometers north of the provincial capital Yogyakarta on the island of Java, is being closely monitored.

This Tuesday, the volcano spewed volcanic materials, including lava, at a distance of about two kilometers – within the security perimeter of 7 kilometers around the mount established in 2022 by the authorities.

Due to increasing volcanic activity, Merapi — which erupted in mid-March — is at the second highest alert level since 2020.

The last major eruption of this volcano, in 2010, left more than 300 dead and caused the evacuation of 280,000 people.

It was the most violent episode since the 1930 eruption, which left around 1,300 victims. Another eruption in 1994 killed about 60 people.

There are about 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, or islets, located in the Pacific’s “ring of fire”.























