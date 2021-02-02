E.t is a spectacular change in leadership: Jeff Bezos, one of America’s most prominent chief executives and one of the richest people in the world, is leaving his post at the helm of Amazon.com. The online retailer announced this surprisingly on Tuesday when it presented its quarterly figures. He will be replaced by Andy Jassy, ​​who is currently leading the group’s high-growth cloud computing business in the Amazon Web Services division and who has been a potential successor to Bezos for some time. The change in leadership is expected to take place in the third quarter of this year.

The 57-year-old Bezos does not want to retire at Amazon and also in the future to remain executive chairman of the administrative board, i.e. to lead the supervisory body. In a message to the Amazon workforce, he said, “I’ve never had more energy. It’s not about retiring. ”Bezos said he wanted to stay involved in“ important Amazon initiatives ”. His resignation as CEO will enable him to spend more time and energy on various other projects. He named the space company Blue Origin, which he founded alongside Amazon in 2000, the newspaper “Washington Post”, which he bought in 2013, his two charitable initiatives and “other passions”. Bezos said being CEO of Amazon was a huge responsibility and left little room for anything else. “As much as I still come to the office tap-dancing, I’m happy about this change.”

One of the charitable projects mentioned by Bezos is the “Earth Fund”, which he announced almost a year ago and with which he wants to fight against climate change. He has promised to provide this fund with ten billion dollars. A few years ago he and his then wife MacKenzie Scott founded the “Day One Fund”, which aims to help homeless families, among other things. In his communication he wrote that he was “super-passionate” about these projects beyond Amazon. Since her divorce from Bezos in 2019, MacKenzie Scott has made a name for herself as a benefactor independently of him and donated billions for various charitable purposes.

Resignation in brilliant times for Amazon

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 and is a pioneer in online retail. He described it as his aha-moment when he got his hands on a statistic with gigantic growth rates in Internet usage, whereupon he thought about how he could best benefit from it. He quit his job as a computer specialist at a New York hedge fund, drove to Seattle, and started selling books online from a garage. He did not limit himself to books for long and over the years turned Amazon into a universal store that leaves little to be desired. Beyond online trading, Amazon has built a wide range of other activities as well. The group sells its own electronic devices, operates a video platform that competes with Netflix, and is increasingly venturing into stationary retail. Thanks to Amazon, Bezos has become the richest person in the world. According to the “Bloomberg Billionaires Index”, he is currently with a fortune of 188 billion dollars, slightly behind Elon Musk, the CEO of the electric car manufacturer Tesla, who comes to 190 billion dollars.

Bezos’ resignation comes at a time when Amazon is doing well. The online retailer is considered one of the biggest winners in the Corona crisis. He now reported a 44 percent jump in sales for the final quarter of 2020 to $ 125.6 billion. It was the first time Amazon had exceeded $ 100 billion in revenue in a single quarter. For the full year, sales rose 38 percent to $ 386.1 billion. Last year alone, the group expanded its workforce by 500,000 to almost 1.3 million employees.

The new CEO Andy Jassy has been with Amazon since 1997. The 52-year-old manager played a key role in building up the AWS cloud division, which is becoming increasingly important for the group and is also one of its most profitable activities. Last year, this business had $ 45 billion in sales and it contributed more than half to operating income. Bezos wrote in his communication: “Andy has been on Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an excellent leader and he has my full confidence. “

The change in leadership did not cause a major shock on the stock exchange. Amazon’s share price rose slightly in after-hours trading, which should also have something to do with the better-than-expected numbers. In the past twelve months, the price has risen by almost 70 percent, the group is currently valued at $ 1.7 trillion on the stock exchange.