Home World

From: Kristina Geldt

Press Split

Red lava snakes out of the crack in a spider web-like pattern. © Iceland Civil Defense/AP/dpa

Several earthquakes shook Iceland on Thursday. Then, overnight, a volcanic eruption occurred for the sixth time in nine months.

Reykjanes – The most famous volcanic eruption in history occurred many years ago in Pompeii and buried the city under a meter-high layer of ash and pumice. Not quite as devastating, but still dangerous, is another volcanic eruption on the Icelandic peninsula of Reykjanes, which occurred on Thursday (22 August). This was reported by the Icelandic Meteorological Office. IMO It is reportedly the sixth outbreak in nine months.

Another volcanic eruption occurs in Iceland: Pictures on the Internet show the lava

Already in the days before, the IMO several earthquake“In recent days, a trend towards increasing seismic activity has been observed,” it says. On Thursday, a violent swarm of earthquakes occurred in the Sundhnúkur crater series between Stóra-Skógfell and Sýlingarfell. This culminated in a volcanic eruption.

“A fissure opened east of Sýlingarfell and at 21:30 a gas cloud about one kilometer high spread southwards,” reported the IMO Thursday night. The eruption fissure spread both north and south and reached a length of about four kilometers. According to the German Press Agency ((dpa) The eruption was accompanied by further earthquakes, including one with a magnitude of 4.0. Numerous videos on the social platform X show how the lava made its way out of the fissure. The eruption was a fissure eruption, which usually does not trigger a large ash cloud.

Evacuation successful: Iceland is prepared for such incidents

In the morning, the IMO, that the force of the eruption had diminished. The activity was limited to the northern end of the fissure that erupted first and another that had formed a little to the north.

Because of the recurring eruptions, Iceland is well prepared for such incidents. The fishing village of Grindavík, which was threatened by the eruption, is located about 40 kilometers southwest of the capital Reykjavik. It has been at risk from previous eruptions. After an eruption in January, lava masses destroyed several houses on the northern outskirts of the town. There was also an eruption in December. This time, according to reports, the evacuation was again possible in time. Originally, 4,000 people lived there. According to the authorities, however, only about two dozen houses were inhabited during the current eruption. The town appears to have been inhabited by the IMO, however, to have been spared this time.

Consequences of an outbreak could be serious for the population

Nevertheless, consequences for the infrastructure in the region and the district heating and electricity supply are possible. RUVIceland’s public broadcaster, the head of civil protection, Vídir Reynisson, explains that during the night there were concerns about a cold water pipe running to Svartsengi.

However, it is protected and has survived previous eruptions. If lava reaches the Grindavíkurvegur road, there is a risk to the water pipe and the water supply to the entire region – Suðurnes would be cut off. According to the report, precautions have been taken and a team is ready to repair the pipe in this case. In February, an eruption cut off the hot water supply to the Reykjanes peninsula.

Reassuring news for passengers: Volcanic eruption has no impact on air traffic

A report from the travel guide Iceland ProTravel According to the website of the airport operator Isavia, the eruption has not affected air traffic.

Researchers believe that further eruptions could be possible. The current fissure eruption is due to several volcanic systems with underground magma chambers. After eight decades of no incidents, a new eruption occurred for the first time in March 2021. Since then, eruptions have occurred repeatedly in Iceland. Increased volcanic activity has also been recorded in Italy, and the island of Stromboli was on the highest alert level in July. (dpa/gel)