You are more likely to believe what you see with your own eyes. But not everyone has a microscope. So it’s exciting to see what researchers have now published about the Astrazeneca corona vaccine.

Southampton – What does it look like in our body when it immunizes itself against Corona *? Good question. Like in the 1980s cartoon series “Once Upon a Time … Life”? Not quite. This is now proven by new, impressive pictures.

Researchers at the University of Southampton used a special imaging technique to show how the Astrazeneca vaccine * works in human cells. “Many people probably don’t know how their cells become small factories that produce viral spikes that trigger the immune response it needs to fight the disease,” British biologist Max Crispin told the news agency PA.

On the colorful, almost extraterrestrial-looking artistic replicas, these spines can be clearly seen on the surfaces of the cells. The illustration is based on the microscopic work of the researchers from Southampton and Oxford, who took thousands of microscopic images.

A microscopic photo of how the Astrazeneca vaccine against Covid-19 works in human cells (artist’s impression) © University Of Southampton / PA Media / dpa

Impressive Astrazeneca images of Corona vaccine mode of action: “Hopefully this research will help”

“Hopefully this research will help the public understand how the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine works,” said Crispin. It has a weakened version of a chimpanzee cold virus that transports genetic material from the virus’ prickly surface protein into the body’s cells. After a vaccination, the cells reproduce the prickly protein of the virus with the help of the instructions and the body develops an immune response against it.

As with the corona vaccine from the US company Johnson & Johnson * and the Russian vaccine Sputnik V *, Astrazeneca is a vector virus vaccine. A so-called adenovirus is used as the vector. This usually triggers a common cold, but has been modified to prevent it from multiplying.

The vector sends genetic instructions to the cells to produce a specific protein from the Covid-19 pathogen Sars-CoV2. This prepares the immune system to fight the real coronavirus. (dpa / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

