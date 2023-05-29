Home page World

A woman sits in front of a skeleton at Pompeii Archaeological Park. © -/Archaeology Park Pompeii/dpa

Victims of the 79 AD volcanic eruption are still being found in Pompeii. The spectacular finds provide information about the life and sudden death of the inhabitants of the sunken city.

Pompeii – Archaeologists have found three skeletons in a previously unexplored area of ​​the sunken city of Pompeii in Italy. These are victims of the devastating volcanic eruption of AD 79, the park said. The researchers assume that it is the remains of two adult women and a toddler aged three to four years. The skeletons were found under the rubble of a building where they were probably taking shelter.

During the excavations in Via di Nola, in one of the nine districts into which the ancient site is divided, archaeologists uncovered two houses. Excavations had already started there in 1888, but were then interrupted, it was said. According to the findings, one house contained, among other things, a laundry with tubs for washing and dyeing clothes, a bakery and a room for processing and producing food. The remains of bones were found in that building.

Death of the Pompeians can be reconstructed

All three skeletons were found lying down. The walls and ceiling of the house collapsed, crushing and burying the three Pompeians under the rubble. They had multiple potentially fatal injuries attributed to the collapse.

Two wall frescoes with mythological images were also found during the excavations. Apollo and Daphne as well as Poseidon and Amymone can be seen on these. The researchers also discovered traces of charred furniture that may have been caused by a fire during the volcanic catastrophe.

Archaeologists keep coming across spectacular finds in the sunken Roman city at the foot of Mount Vesuvius. In 79, ash, mud and lava covered the ancient city after several volcanic eruptions. Pompeii was rediscovered in the 18th century. The preserved remnants of death and devastation still provide a glimpse of life back then. Today the park is one of the most popular sights in Italy. (dpa)