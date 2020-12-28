Excavations in Pompeii are not uncommon and always make for an interesting find. What researchers have now discovered is a real surprise.

Pompeii – The remains of, buried under lava, mud and stone, have been around since the 18th century Pompeii, excavated. The Roman city fell in Year 79 AD the eruption of the volcano Vesuvius was sacrificed and buried under ashes. The new find, now on display in the Parco Archeologico, is astonishing among archaeologists.

But what is the newly exhibited one about? Find and what makes it so special? The now exposed stone counter, completely preserved and painted in bright colors, may seem unspectacular at first glance. According to archaeologists, it is a so-called “Thermopolium“, Or rather one antique takeaway.

Find in Pompeii: A “Thermopolium”, an ancient snack bar. © Luigi Spina / Parco Archeologico / dpa

Archeology in Pompeii: find is “extraordinary”

According to the German press agency is it at the “snack bar” like that Parco Archeologico Museum she designated to be the oldest of all Pompeii: “The opportunities to study this thermopoly are extraordinary, because this is the first time an area of ​​this type has been excavated in its entirety,” emphasized a representative of the museum.

The yellow painted counter impresses above all with its realistic and colorful look pictures. In addition to a nymph on a seahorse the counter is in particular with Animals and decorated everyday situations. It is believed that the animals depicted on it, like the Ducks and a Rooster, were slaughtered and sold there. By doing Find are also notched holes that the researchers said the German press agency assume that the food for sale was displayed in it.

Spectacular find: several animals are depicted on an ancient snack bar in Pompeii. © Luigi Spina / Parco Archeologico / dpa

Find in Pompeii: Vulgar joke was carved into the ancient snack bar

It seems like a visit to the Takeaway a popular occupation in the first century Pompeii to have been. Self a jokeThe counter was opened to the side, as you might often find it in a bar today Latin incised: “Nicia’s shameless shit”. The experts suspect that “Nicias” could have been the host of the Thermopolium.

With theirs Excavations In 2019, the researchers found human bones in the brightly painted remains. According to initial findings, this is the remains a person who was around 50 years old at the time, presumably at the time of catastrophe lay on some kind of bed. Is it the remains of the host Nicias? In any case, it is clear that business was closed forever with the eruption of Vesuvius. (Nail Akkoyun)

