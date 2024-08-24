Ciudad Juarez— A spectacular crash between two cars with Texas license plates but without injuries occurred this morning at the intersection of Manuel Gómez Morín and Francisco Villarreal Torres boulevards.

According to preliminary information, the cause of the traffic accident was failure to respect the right of way at the intersection, after Carlos Adrián M., 46 years old, who was driving his black 2011 Lincoln Town Car on Gómez Morín from west to east, reached the intersection with Villarreal Torres but failed to stop at the red light and hit the right side of a second vehicle with his front end.

This vehicle, a blue 2016 Dodge Challenger driven by Gustavo Adolfo MP, 26, was traveling from east to west on Gómez Morín but was supposed to turn left because it had a green arrow.

Although both cars were destroyed, no injuries or arrests were reported in connection with the incident.