There are 73 kilometers from Termas de Río Hondo to the Mother of Cities stadium in Santiago del Estero in La Banda. That is the route that the bus will travel that will take to the River campus on route 9 to play the final of the Argentine Super Cup against Racing from 10:10 p.m. And he will do so accompanied by the color and warmth of his fans who, from early and under a strong Santiago sun, stood by the road to greet their idols.

T-shirts, flags, hats, headbands and a host of red and white badges could be seen from the route. Also, some hype. Despite the ban to attend the stadium given the health protocols for the coronavirus pandemic.

People cared little. The passion to see those players that some privileged people – given that almost half of the population is below the poverty line – can watch on television or listen to on the radio.

It also happened when River arrived in the province, on Wednesday night. Many people gathered at the door of the Termas Uno hotel, where the River Plate delegation stayed. They received him in song, in a risky attitude since there was no distancing or many health citizens.

Route 9 was dressed in red and white. Photo: Juano Tesone,

The security operation was somewhat overwhelmed by the presence of people on the side of the road. It is that the fans did their best to record in their retinas the moment the mike passed.

Once again River demonstrated its popularity in the Interior of the country. This time, in Santiago del Estero, a province that Núñez’s team had not visited to play an official match since 1967. For the 1967 National tournament they beat Central Córdoba 1-0 with a goal from Jorge Solari. And in 1954 it was his first visit to these lands. He equaled 1-1 with the Santiago del Estero League team, with both Walter Gómez from Uruguay.

Seventy-three goals of passion. Photo Juano Tesone

They are many years of contained passion. A large part of the santiagueños painted their province red and white in the preview of another final to see the River de Gallardo. At least, from the route. With a corridor of many kilometers. And a huge caravan.