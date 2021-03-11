Mallorca lowers the corona numbers with drastic Covid-19 rules. Now the Balearic island wants to adopt far-reaching easing – just in time for Easter.

Palma de Mallorca – Mallorca is encouraging in the coronavirus pandemic. And above all, Mallorca is opening up again.

This Thursday (March 11th) the Balearic Deputy Prime Minister Juan Pedro Yilanes and the Minister of Tourism Iago Negueruela announced loudly Mallorca Newspaper far-reaching easing of the corona restrictions. And already for Monday, March 15th. Most recently, the Balearic island had massively reduced the number of Covid-19 cases due to a lockdown.

Coronavirus pandemic in Spain: Mallorca significantly reduces the number of Covid 19 cases

So the 7 day incidence was loud image on March 11 under 25. Like that Mallorca Magazine reported, 31 new infections with the coronavirus were reported within 24 hours on the same day, and another death in connection with the insidious lung disease was added.

The hotel industry has prepared intensively.

The Corona traffic light was therefore on green on the Mediterranean island. On time, almost two weeks before the start of the Easter holidays in Germany. The tourism giant Tui is banking on a restart of the immensely important Mallorca business at Easter. “The hotel industry has prepared intensively to offer safe and responsible holidays,” said Tui Germany boss Marek Andryszak.

From the second half of March, the group airline Tuifly will return to Palma de Mallorca Airport. Trips to the other Balearic islands of Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera as well as to mainland Spain will only be available again from mid-April. There should be tourists back in Mallorca long ago. As the Mallorca Newspaper writes, the relaxations look like this:

Corona easing on Mallorca: restaurants, retail, markets – these Covid-19 rules apply

Corona easing on Mallorca (from March 15th):

The interiors of restaurants and cafés are allowed to reopen – but only until 5 p.m. Gastronomy can continue to offer food to go until 10 p.m. In addition, the restaurateurs on the holiday island are only allowed to offer a maximum of 30 percent of their seats inside.

In retail, more people are allowed to go into stores and shops – 75 percent instead of half of the possible customer base.

Shopping centers and department stores are allowed to open on Saturdays. The weekly markets popular with tourists can also fully increase their offers again.

Amusement arcades and betting offices also open again – but only until 5 p.m., and with a maximum of 30 percent of possible customers in the premises at the same time.

Churches: Instead of the previous 30 percent, half of the capacities can be used again.

The easing should initially apply for four weeks until April 11, when the Easter holidays in Germany end. In Mallorca, the Covid-19 numbers should then come back to the test.

Corona easing on Mallorca: Ballermann and Schinkenstraße are still tight

Despite all openings, there are still strict corona rules on the Balearic island: From 10 p.m. there is still a night curfew. That also means: The Ham Street, which is popular with party tourists, and the Ballermann on the outskirts of Palma de Mallorca will remain closed. A maximum of six people are allowed to meet on beaches – which are closed in the evening. (pm)