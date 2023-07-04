Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

A massive rockfall occurred near the Brenner Autobahn. Luckily, no one got hurt. An animal could have been the trigger.

Munich – A huge cloud of dust very close to the Brenner autobahn: in the South Tyrolean lowlands there was a sensational rock fall. Luckily this went off lightly. On Sunday (July 2, 2023) around 10 a.m. near Pfatten (Italian: Vadena) rocks broke loose on the Pfattner walls. With “thundering noise”, like South Tyrol News writes, these rushed to the valley. Valdaora is located south of the South Tyrolean capital of Bolzano. The Pfattner Walls in the Birti area, between Laimburg and Carnel,

A rockfall occurred in Pfatten in South Tyrol. © FF Padden

Protective wall catches boulders in South Tyrol – Brenner autobahn not damaged

According to this, the material was caught by a protective wall 25 meters long, only a few stones were thrown into an adjacent orchard. A tree was destroyed. Fortunately, the road leading past and the Brenner Autobahn, on which millions of tourists travel from Germany to Italy via Austria every year, were not damaged. The volunteer fire brigade of the 1000-strong village of Valdaora was on duty, but there were no injuries. Opposite the newspaper Alto Adige Mayor Elmar Oberhofer was very relieved that the incident went smoothly.

Pfatten/South Tyrol: Did a deer cause the rockfall?

The reasons for the event are still unclear. However, there is one theory: the rockfall in Vadena may have been of animal origin. According to the volunteer fire brigade, a deer could have been the reason why rocks had come loose on the wall. (cgsc)

