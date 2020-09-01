The investigators involved in the Bergisch Gladbach abuse case struck a spectacular blow. On Tuesday, the police searched the homes of 50 suspects.

Cologne – We are talking about a spectacular blow: In the course of the investigation into Case of abuse Bergisch Gladbach the police carried out nationwide raids on Tuesday. Overall, the apartments were from Searched 50 suspects. The Cologne public prosecutor said it was about the suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography.

“On the basis of extensive data evaluations” by the Special Organizational Organization (BAO) “Berg”, the Cybercrime Central and Contact Office (ZAC) located at the Cologne Public Prosecutor’s Office obtained resolutions for the searches.

According to the police, they were in several places Special forces in action. “Four people were slightly injured according to previous knowledge,” said the investigators. The operational measures were not yet fully completed, it said in a message in the afternoon. A “first inspection and assessment of the seized evidence” is already in progress.

In earlier cases – in 2019 the abuse of Lügde had caused bewilderment – the NRW police already had hard drives and files fly to other federal states by helicopter because with the large amounts of data it was faster than using a secure data line. The corresponding practice was recently described in the employee magazine of the NRW police. Background: As soon as there is a suspicion that a child is still being abused, no time should be lost.

This Wednesday (September 2), the investigators want Details of the raids call. The investigation around the Bergisch Gladbach Abuse Complex had already led to traces in all federal states by the end of August. As of August 27th, 84 suspects were being investigated in North Rhine-Westphalia alone, ten people had already been charged, one in custody, eight in custody. The abuse case in Münster has a similarly large dimension. Eleven suspects are being investigated here.

At the end of June, North Rhine-Westphalia Justice Minister Peter Biesenbach (CDU) announced that the investigators were in Bergisch Gladbach Abuse Complex found traces that could potentially lead to more than 30,000 suspects. It is not only about the distribution and possession of child pornography, but also about serious child abuse. (dpa)