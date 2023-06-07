If you have followed our content, you will already know what we will talk about today, but we invite you to read our astronomy topics at this link. There, you will find information like today’s, When and how to see the Arietid meteor shower which is about to reach its peak.

Our intention is not to make you dizzy before what matters to you as other media do. The Arietid meteor shower began activity on May 14, 2023 and will peak on June 7. You can’t miss it that day.

If you want to see the astronomical phenomenon as an expert in the field, you should see 30° west of the Sun from the southern hemisphere on Wednesday, June 7. The ideal time to search in the heights is during sunrisewhen the king sun is between 12 and 18 degrees below the horizon.

It is estimated that the meteor shower has a frequency of 30 asteroids per hourimagine the number of wishes you could ask for.

You don’t need a telescope or binoculars To witness the event, however, make sure you are in a clear place, with little light and environmental pollution. This will certainly help.

Now, if you have specialized equipment to see Outer Space, do not hesitate to use it to improve the experience on Wednesday, June 7.

If you have previously tried to see meteor showers, without any success, you should take into account that the eyes take half an hour to adapt to the type of light. After 30 minutes, you’ll be able to see the Arietid Meteor Shower like never before.

Where will it be seen?

Before we already told you that this astronomical phenomenon can be appreciated in the southern hemisphere, however, here we will clarify those doubts that you surely have: What is a terrestrial hemisphere? and what is the southern hemisphere?

The planet’s southern hemisphere refers to the half of the globe that lies south of the equator.

In this hemisphere are continents such as South America, Africa, most of Oceania and Antarctica.

Also, most of the countries located in the southern hemisphere experience opposite seasons to those of the northern hemisphere. For example, when it is summer in the northern hemisphere, it is winter in the southern hemisphere.

On the other hand, a terrestrial hemisphere is one of the two halves into which the planet Earth is divided. These divisions are made using the equator as a reference. The equator is an imaginary circle that divides the Earth into two equal parts: the northern hemisphere and the southern hemisphere.

The terrestrial hemisphere is used as a convenient way of referring to one half of the planet and can be applied to both the northern and southern hemispheres. Each hemisphere has distinct geographic, climatic, and cultural characteristics due to the uneven distribution of land, oceans, and continents.