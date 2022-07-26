Guadalajara Jalisco.- A spectacular air rescue registered on Monday afternoon at the Snowy Colimawhen rescuers from Jalisco helped a man who had gone on an excursion in the colossus, being lost since last Sunday.

According to the information, the events took place in the Nevado de Colima National Parkwhen a 36-year-old man who is originally from Tlajomulco de ZunigaJalisco, got lost on its way and ended up in an area of ​​difficult access.

After the report of the man’s disappearance was given, the search for the person began that same Sunday, however, because the weather conditions worsened in the volcano that is located on the limits of Jalisco and Colima.

For this reason, the unit of Aerotactical Squadron of the Jalisco Security Secretariatwhich worked in coordination with the Grupo Aéreo Fénix, the rescue was achieved after ground searches stopped.

The reports indicated that the person was located, however, due to the time he spent outdoors he showed signs of hypothermia, for which he was handed over to a Civil Protection ambulance from the municipality of Zapotlan the Great to transfer him to a local hospital.

In the shared images you can see how it was necessary to rappel down from the aircraft and then raise it in the middle of the hills that are part of the volcanic chain of the colossus of the south-west of the country.

It is important to highlight the importance of carrying out this type of activity following the instructions of a trained person and the recommendations of the authorities that are in the area to avoid this type of mishap.