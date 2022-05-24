Guasave, Sinaloa.- Two injured people left a spectacular accident on Monday night, along the road that leads tohe Huitussi fishing camp.

He was left with injuries at the scene. Richard “N”who was traveling in a Ford truck, and the other person was in a Nissan vehicle as a passenger.

In both cases they were transferred to Social Security in Guasave.

The crash was reported to the Directorate of Sustainable Mobility at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, on 11th Street, at the height of the shrimp farms that are one kilometer before reaching the fishing field in question.

The alleged perpetrator was the driver of a Ford 150 truck, model 2002, red and without license plates, driven by Ricardo “N”, residing in El Huitussi.

The second unit involved is a Nissan Terra, model 2003, gray and without license plates, manned by Cristian “N”, 20 years old, residing in the aforementioned fishing camp, the other injured being one of his companions.