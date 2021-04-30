D.he English football club Manchester United can plan for the final of the Europa League after a big win at Old Trafford, but league rivals Arsenal have to hope for a turnaround after a narrow away defeat in a week. Man United turned a half-time deficit on Thursday evening and won the semi-final first leg against AS Roma 6: 2 (1: 2). The Gunners lost, however, 1: 2 (0: 2) to the Spanish team Villarreal.

At Old Trafford Man United took the lead through Bruno Fernandes (9th minute), but coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team was behind at halftime. The goals of the Romans by Lorenzo Pellegrini (15th / penalty) and the former Wolfsburg Bundesliga professional Edin Dzeko (33rd) were only goals two and three for Manchester United in this Europa League season.

But after the break, the second in the Premier League table turned up: Edinson Cavani (48th / 64th), Fernandes (71th / penalty kick), world champion Paul Pogba (75th) and Mason Greenwood (86th) brought the Red Devils up clearly Final course.

Villarreal made a dream start: Manu Trigueros brought the team of coach Unai Emery into the lead in the 5th minute, Raul Albiol followed up (29th). The team from eastern Spain converted five shots on goal to lead the break – the German keeper Bernd Leno had to admit defeat twice. The away goal by Nicolas Pépé (73./Foul penalty) gives the Gunners hope.

The semi-final second leg will take place on May 6th (9:00 pm), the final will be played in Gdansk on May 26th. Cup defender and record winner FC Sevilla failed in the round of 16 of the Champions League at Borussia Dortmund.