NAfter the shock of their friend and colleague Christian Eriksen at the start of the European Football Championship, the Danish national football team celebrated an intoxicating happy ending on Monday at the end of the group matches.

Her comrade has since been discharged from the hospital after his cardiac arrest in the Parken Stadium, and after two defeats against Finland (0: 1) and Belgium (1: 2), the team triumphed 4: 1 over Russia Hits from Damsgaard (38th minute), Poulsen (59th), Christensen (79th) and Maelen (82nd) ​​catapulted into second place in the EM round of 16 when Dzyuba (70th) conceded a goal from a penalty. A memorable evening in one of the most atmospheric arenas at this pan-European tournament.

The game was tough and arduous for the Danes. The Russians stopped the Scandinavians, who were frenetically cheered on by 25,000 spectators, at every opportunity. They took advantage of the noticeable nervousness of coach Kasper Hjulmand’s team and even had the opportunity to make it 1-0. However, Golowin’s shot was too unplaced for that (21st).

Great tension in the second half

When everything seemed to point to a 0-0 break, the 20-year-old Mikkel Damsgaard took heart and carefully lifted the ball from 18 meters over goalkeeper Safonow to make it 1-0 for the Danes. After that, the team, who had hearts flying to this tournament around the world, shed their inhibitions.

Even the notoriously optimistic Danes had not expected that the Russians would then also provide active help. But Zobnin played a back pass to Yussuf Poulsen, who has been a supporter of RB Leipzig for years, directly on the foot, so that the Danish center forward only had to push the ball into the empty goal.

Denmark led 2-0 and had done everything to reach the knockout round of this European Championship after the shock in the first game. But then things came thick for the team. In Saint Petersburg, a goal from group top Belgium against Finland was not recognized, and in Copenhagen Russia was awarded a controversial foul penalty when Sobolev sought contact with Vestergaard rather than being fouled.

There was still a penalty for Russia, which Dzyuba used to make it 1: 2 (70th). And then it was 1-0 and later 2-0 for Belgium. Denmark had moved up to second place. That was finally sealed impressively by the powerful hits from Christensen and Maelen. Then the players lay in each other’s arms and the fans in the stands cheered frenetically.

“We have a great team. We have experienced setbacks, but always believed in ourselves, now we are further, ”said the happy Christensen a little later. And further: “The support was unbelievable, I can’t put it into words.” His colleague Damsgaard also found it “absolutely fantastic to hear how people go crazy here”. And Poulsen rejoiced: “Fantastic atmosphere, fantastic game. As a footballer, especially not from Denmark, it doesn’t often happen to celebrate such a victory in a big tournament.