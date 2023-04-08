The media said that North Korea tested a new type of attack submarine with nuclear capabilities.
What do we know about the new experience of Pyongyang?
- The new attack submarine with nuclear capabilities is called “Hale-2”.
- The new test came more than a week after the unveiling of a new system for unmanned submarines called “HALE-1”, which means tsunami in Korean, and is designed to carry out surprise attacks in enemy waters.
- The official Korean Central News Agency reported that the experiment was conducted from April 4 to 7.
- The submarine traveled a distance of 1,000 kilometers under water over a period of 71 hours and 6 minutes, and succeeded in hitting a model of an enemy target.
- According to the agency, “the test fully demonstrated the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its lethal offensive ability.”
- Some analysts question whether the submarines will be operational, but the official Korean Central News Agency said the system would help contain any military action targeting North Korea.
- Images released by state media showed a large, dark-colored torpedo-shaped object along with tracks of the object’s underwater trajectory and a visible explosion on the surface of the sea.
- North Korea has been experimenting with various weapons for months, and has intensified its military activities in recent weeks in response to joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea.
- In recent weeks, too, it unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads, and launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States.
