The new Apple smartphone of the iPhone SE series will receive a 4.7-inch screen and support for fifth-generation networks. about this in his Twitter said well-known analyst Ross Young.

According to Young, the next model of the SE series should get a 4.7-inch IPS display – a similar one is present in the current version of the SE. The author listed other characteristics of the smartphone: the device will have 5G support, like all new iPhones. The design of the device will remain the same: frame screen, Home button with Touch ID fingerprint sensor, single camera.

Yang also noted that recently there were rumors about the release of an updated iPhone SE, which can get a screen enlarged to 5.7 or 6.1 inches. The announcement of such a device, according to the forecast of the expert, will take place in 2023.

The specialist believes that the smartphone of the popular line, prepared for 2023, may come out with a new design and an OLED display. At the moment, all Apple phones, starting with the premium devices of the iPhone 11 series, are based on the OLED matrix.

The current iPhone SE smartphone was released in the spring of 2020, the original device of the series – in 2016. In early January, an authoritative insider Mark Gurman announced that Apple could release an iPhone SE with 5G support.