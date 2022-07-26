DigiTimes: top iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will get LPDDR5 RAM

The top smartphones of the iPhone 14 series will differ in the format of RAM. About it informs DigiTimes edition.

Manufacturing sources said that Apple will equip the most expensive phones of the new line with LPDDR5 RAM. Base devices – iPhone 14 and 14 Max – will receive LPDDR4X RAM.

LPDDR5 memory is expected to provide Pro models with better performance and power efficiency than previous generation RAM. Thus, the DigiTimes report confirmed the report on the characteristics of smartphones from insider Ming-Chi Ko, who noted the presence of LPDDR5 in new flagships in March.

Also, sources believe that all devices in the series will be released with six gigabytes of RAM. For comparison, the base devices of the iPhone 13 line had four gigabytes of memory. Apparently, cheaper phones will be equipped with an A15 processor, more expensive – A16.

Analysts predict that Apple will introduce a new generation of smartphones in September. In addition to the iPhone, the corporation should announce new Apple Watch and AirPods.

In early July, insiders found out that the iPhone 14 Pro would start at $1,099. It also became known that all models will rise in price by $100.