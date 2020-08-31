Samsung’s new foldable phone Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is eagerly awaited by the users. The company is about to launch this phone on 1 September at the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event. There is still a day left to launch the phone, but its specifications have been leaked online. In the leak, the phone’s screen, processor and RAM as well as many other information have been given. Let’s know details.According to a report by WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has a Snapdragon 865+ processor with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Talking about the display, it is being told that this phone has a 7.3-inch Infinity-O main display and a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display.

Galaxy z fold 2

12 megapixel triple rear camera setup

Talking about OS, this phone with dual sim support has given Samsung’s One UI 2.5 based on Android 10. For photography, you will get triple rear camera setup in the phone in which all the cameras are of 12 megapixels. This camera setup, which comes with LED flash, has a telephoto and an ultra-wide angle lens in addition to the primary lens. For selfie, you will get a 10 megapixel camera in the phone.

4500mAh battery in phone

To give power to the phone, it has a 4500mAh battery. It will have 25 Watt wired and 11 W wireless charging support. The price of this phone coming with the rear mounted fingerprint sensor has been stated on Samsung UK website for 1799 Euros (about Rs 1,54,744). Prebooking of the phone has started in the UK and will start shipping from 17 September.